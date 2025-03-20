AI is Rewriting the Business Playbook: New Report Shows Legacy Methods Becoming Obsolete

Report: The new playbook for operating an AI-first business. Kinetic Consulting

Companies adopting AI and operating under a new playbook can harness sustainable gains, while those relying on traditional methods risk obsolescence.

An "arbitrage of knowledge and best practices" currently exists where AI enables companies to leverage superior insights and outmanoeuvre rivals.” — Joe Tawfik - Kinetic Consultancy

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic Consulting , the leading boutique consulting company providing business growth and CX consultancy, has released a new groundbreaking report titled “ The New Playbook for Operating an AI-First Business”. The new report reveals that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fundamentally transforming how companies operate, rendering traditional business practices outdated". The report highlights how companies that fully embrace AI across their operations can gain a significant competitive edge, while those clinging to legacy methods may struggle to keep pace in an increasingly AI-driven world.AI’s Transformative Impact Across Business FunctionsThe report details how AI is revolutionising key business areas, including marketing, customer service, operations, HR, finance, product development, data analysis, software development, and cybersecurity. By automating routine tasks, enhancing data analysis, and improving decision-making, AI is making traditional approaches—like manual data entry, mass advertising, and basic forecasting—seem inefficient and obsolete.• Marketing and Sales: AI personalises customer experiences through predictive analytics, replacing broad advertising with tailored strategies. Companies investing in AI report revenue increases of 3-15% and sales ROI improvements of 10-20%.• Customer Service: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants provide 24/7 support, outpacing traditional call centres. For example, Amazon’s AI-driven customer service sets a new standard for efficiency.• Operations and Supply Chain: AI optimises logistics and demand forecasting, as seen in Walmart’s AI-optimized supply chain, potentially leaving competitors with manual systems behind.• HR, Finance, and Beyond: From automating recruitment to enhancing fraud detection, AI delivers efficiency and precision across the board.A New Playbook EmergesThe report introduces the concept of an "arbitrage of knowledge and best practices," where AI enables companies to leverage superior insights and outmanoeuvre rivals. This advantage allows businesses to innovate faster, make smarter decisions, and adapt quickly to market shifts.The "AI-First" approach is central to this transformation, a new playbook for operating successful organisations. This strategy integrates AI throughout the workplace—not to replace people but to empower them with tools that boost productivity and creativity. It requires a cultural shift, updated operating models, and a commitment to ethical AI use with clear governance.The Urgency to AdaptThe need for businesses to adopt AI is pressing. A 2024 Gartner survey found that 94% of business leaders view AI as critical to success over the next five years. Meanwhile, a 2025 McKinsey report predicts AI could contribute up to $4.4 trillion annually to global productivity, with significant gains in marketing and sales. Companies that fail to adapt risk losing market share, as seen in case studies of traditional retailers overtaken by AI-driven e-commerce giants.Competitive Edge Through AIThe report showcases how AI adopters are leapfrogging competitors:• A global professional services firm automated 80% of onboarding with AI, enhancing efficiency and employee experience.• Early adopters in product development cut timelines by 50% using AI-driven design optimisation.Conversely, companies sticking to legacy playbooks—like manual processes or rule-based cybersecurity—may find themselves vulnerable to disruption.“ The New Playbook for Operating an AI-First Business” concludes that AI is setting a new standard for business operations. Companies that adopt AI comprehensively can harness its potential to gain a lasting advantage, while those relying on traditional methods risk obsolescence. To thrive in this AI-driven future, businesses must act now to rewrite their playbooks.For more insights on how AI is reshaping the corporate landscape, download the full report at the Kinetic Website ( https://kineticcs.com/the-new-playbook-for-operating-an-ai-first-business/ ENDAbout Kinetic ConsultingKinetic Consulting is a boutique business growth consulting company providing clients with a full suite of consulting services focused on growth, CX, and business transformation. Kinetic specialises in creating and implementing strategies that can offer organisations the highest impact on their business.Website: https://www.kineticcs.com UAE: Level 14, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai, UAEAustralia: Level 10, 20 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000For more information, please contact:Media Office:E: media@kineticcs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.