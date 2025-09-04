B&H Worldwide Successfully Delivers Airbus H145 Helicopter to New Zealand for GCH Aviation

B&H Worldwide Team at GCH Aviation for reassembly of H145 Helicopter B&H Worldwide logo Airbus H145 Loading into 747 Freighter

B&H Worldwide has successfully managed the transportation of a H145 helicopter from Zurich, Switzerland, to Auckland, New Zealand, on behalf of GCH Aviation

This milestone is a great example of our teams working hand in hand with customers to deliver mission-critical assets reliably and safely.” — Stuart Allen, Group CEO

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the global leader in aerospace logistics, has successfully managed the transportation of an Airbus H145 helicopter from Zurich, Switzerland, to Auckland, New Zealand, on behalf of GCH Aviation.

The delivery marks the first of four H145 helicopters that GCH Aviation is bringing into the country as part of its investment programme to enhance air rescue and emergency medical services across the Canterbury, West-Coast, Nelson and Marlborough regions.

The project required B&H Worldwide to coordinate a tailored international logistics solution, including specialist crating, freight forwarding and biosecurity compliance for entry into New Zealand. The helicopter was moved aboard a 747 freighter aircraft routed via Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Melbourne before its safe arrival in Auckland.

To ensure the smoothest possible journey, B&H Worldwide developed multiple routing scenarios and maintained close coordination with global airline partners. This proactive approach allowed the team to quickly secure the most efficient option, guaranteeing the helicopter’s timely arrival in Auckland while optimising cost and reliability.

“This project demonstrates the capability and agility of B&H Worldwide in handling highly specialised aerospace movements,” said Lee Hedges, Branch Manager – New Zealand, B&H Worldwide. “By managing the complex logistics, we enabled GCH Aviation to focus on the technical aspects of the helicopter’s preparation and reassembly.”

Declan Smiddy, CEO of GCH Aviation, added: “The arrival of the H145 represents a significant step forward in our commitment to strengthening air rescue and emergency medical services in New Zealand. The efficiency and expertise of B&H Worldwide ensured the helicopter’s smooth journey from Europe to our facility.”

Stuart Allen, Group CEO of B&H Worldwide, who was present in Auckland to witness part of the reassembly process, commented:

“Deliveries of this scale highlight the strategic role B&H Worldwide plays in supporting the aerospace sector. Being on the ground alongside our partners reflects the importance we place on customer success at every level of our organisation. This milestone is a great example of our teams working hand in hand with customers to deliver mission-critical assets reliably and safely.”

This H145 is the first of four helicopters due to be delivered from Switzerland in 2025, with additional aircraft and a flight simulator scheduled for arrival later this year.

The successful movement highlights B&H Worldwide’s expanding role in rotary-wing logistics, supporting operators and manufacturers with end-to-end solutions for high-value, mission-critical aerospace assets.



