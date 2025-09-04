Gausium to Unveil the Reinvention of Cleaning Agents at CMS Berlin 2025

Gausium Leaves Gausium Leaves, made from renewable, specially farmed seaweed cellulose

Gausium to unveil the world’s first plastic-free, zero-waste cleaning sheets for robots at CMS Berlin 2025 — a new era in sustainable cleaning.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium is set to introduce a game-changing advancement in healthier, sustainable cleaning solutions at CMS Berlin 2025: Gausium Leaves — the world’s first truly plastic-free, zero-waste cleaning chemical sheets, specifically developed for autonomous cleaning robots.A Healthier Alternative to Liquid Cleaning AgentsThe global demand for safe, effective, sustainable and healthier cleaning solutions is rising — particularly for robotic cleaning applications. Recognizing the environmental burden of shipping plastic containers filled with 95% water across continents, Gausium collaborated with two European universities, leading laboratories, and expert chemists to develop highly concentrated, water-soluble detergent leaves. These ultra-lightweight leaves reduce both volume and weight by a factor of 50 compared to traditional liquid concentrates, significantly cutting CO₂ emissions across the supply chain and are made in Europe.But Gausium didn’t stop there.Eliminating Plastic, Including PVOHWhile most dissolvable sheets and pods on the market today contain PVOH (polyvinyl alcohol) — a fossil-based plastic polymer from a non-renewable sources — Gausium has taken a bold ecological step forward by eliminating it altogether, in line with the EU-ban on single use plastics.“We managed to replace PVOH with renewable, specially farmed seaweed cellulose that dissolves even in cold water. With this patented innovation, Gausium Leaves are the world’s only truly plastic-free chemical sheets,” said Peter Kwestro, Global Strategic Marketing and Business Development Director of Gausium.More Than Just Plastic-FreeGausium Leaves are enriched with two powerful additives:• One helps eliminate residue buildup in joints and porous floors• The other helps to neutralizes unpleasant odors in wastewater tanksThis leaf concept not only boosts cleaning performance but also address health concerns linked to micro- and nano plastics (MNPs) — increasingly detected in human biological specimens such as blood, breast milk, placenta, brain, and lungs, according to multiple recent scientific studies.“Gausium Leaves mark a new era in the cleaning industry — a milestone toward a healthier, more sustainable future,” said Kwestro. “They’re safe, easy to use, compatible with or without dosing systems. They don’t need expensive water-activation installations with accompanying regular maintenance. ”Zero Waste, Massive ImpactGausium Leaves are:100% biodegradable — naturally decomposes under standard environmental conditions, unlike PVOH, which requires highly specific conditions.Zero-waste packaging — no bottles, no pouches, no pollution.Up to 95% reduction in CO₂ emissions — compared to traditional plastic-based cleaning solutions.A true alternative to single-use plastic cleaning bottles — which account for nearly 25% of all plastic waste. Recycling is not the answer, as only 9% of global plastic is ever recycled.Live Demonstration at CMS Berlin 2025Gausium will showcase this breakthrough innovation with a live demonstration of Gausium Leaves at the upcoming CMS Berlin trade show:Date: Tuesday, 23 September 2025Time: 14:00 PMLocation: Hall 1.2, Booth 112, Messe Berlin Exhibition GroundsPress Conference: “The Re-Invention of Chemicals”About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 4,000 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

