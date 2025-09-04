NEFT Vodka Makes History Again with Back-to-Back Double Podiums at Formula DRIFT Utah

NEFT was there both trackside and in the paddock, sharing its award-winning vodka with motorsports enthusiasts while celebrating another chapter in its growing partnership with the sport.

NEFT Drivers Adam LZ and Matt Field Extend Dominance with Consecutive Podium Finishes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the Official Spirit Sponsor of the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship, is celebrating another milestone weekend, this time at Formula DRIFT Utah. For the second round in a row, NEFT-sponsored drivers Adam LZ and Matt Field both stood on the podium, delivering the brand’s first-ever back-to-back double podium finish in professional drifting.Just weeks after making history with NEFT’s first double podium in Seattle, the duo proved their consistency and championship-caliber form once again. At Burt Brothers Motorpark in Grantsville, UT, Field’s fearless driving carried him to a hard-fought second-place finish. Earlier in the event, his car was struck from above by another competitor in one of the most dramatic moments of the season, forcing him to complete the Final without front bodywork, a testament to both his grit and the strength of his car.“Drifting is as much about rhythm and confidence as it is about horsepower,” said Matt Field. “To be back on the podium again, alongside another NEFT Vodka driver, shows that we’re both in a flow right now. These results don’t just happen on the weekend — they come from months of preparation, tough calls in the garage, and the trust we have in our teams. For me, it’s about proving that the work behind the curtain translates when the lights are brightest.”The atmosphere at Utah was electric as fans filled the grandstands and tuned in worldwide to watch the tire-shredding battles on the free-to-view event livestream. NEFT was there both trackside and in the paddock, sharing its award-winning vodka with motorsports enthusiasts while celebrating another chapter in its growing partnership with the sport.“Back-to-back podiums are a powerful reminder of what consistent excellence looks like,” said Jeff Mahony, CEO of NEFT Vodka. “Matt and Adam continue to raise the bar in Formula DRIFT, and their drive mirrors the spirit of NEFT — uncompromising, precise, and built to deliver under pressure. To see both of them move up in the standings this weekend, with a real chance to finish in the top three overall this year, makes this moment even more rewarding for everyone connected to the brand.”With momentum firmly on their side, Field and LZ remain locked in the hunt for the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship title as the series heads into its decisive final rounds. NEFT Vodka will continue to fuel their pursuit of greatness, both on and off the track.About NEFT VodkaNEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours. To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com ABOUT FORMULA DRIFT:Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.com WATCH FORMULA DRIFTThe free-to-view event livestream is available at youtube.com/Formuladrift . FD is also available on Racer/MAV TV (please check with your local provider), and available in Spanish via PX Sports on numerous outlets across Latin America. To find out where it’s broadcast in your country, visit pxsports.com/outlets

