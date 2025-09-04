Roger Spitz’s 'Disrupt With Impact' Wins Fourth Award, Honored by Readers’ Favorite International Book Contest

Disrupt With Impact by Roger Spitz Endorsed by 4 Prestigious Awards Roger Spitz Book Signing of Disrupt With Impact at Barnes & Noble (Los Angeles) Disrupt With Impact Readers' Favorite 2025 Best Book Award

Disrupt With Impact by Leading Futurist Roger Spitz Earns Fourth Prestigious Award, Cementing Global Influence in Futures, Leadership & Artificial Intelligence

Spitz’s Disrupt With Impact is a comprehensive guide designed to help organizations anticipate disruptive events… It’s a must-read for executives, managers, shareholders, and business owners.” — READERS’ FAVORITE, Pikasho Deka

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roger Spitz’s critically acclaimed book, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, has received its fourth major award, earning the 2025 Readers’ Favorite International Book Award (Bronze Medal, Non-Fiction - Business/Finance).

Readers’ Favorite is one of the world’s largest book review and award platforms, with thousands of entries annually from independent authors, major publishing houses, and New York Times bestsellers. The platform is endorsed by leading publishers (including Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins) and has received accolades such as Best Websites for Authors and Honoring Excellence by the Association of Independent Authors. Readers’ Favorite is also accredited by the BBB (A+ rating).

MULTI-AWARDS FOR ‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’

Roger Spitz’s acclaimed book, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, continues to earn prestigious awards, solidifying its place as a landmark guide to foresight, resilience, and leadership in uncertain times.

Since its release, Disrupt With Impact has captured the attention of leaders across industries, along with acclaimed reviewers, librarians, and booksellers, with a series of awards including:

• 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award - Selected by a jury of leading librarians and booksellers.

• 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA) - Harvey Chute First Place Winner in Business & Enterprise.

• 2025 International Book Awards (IBA) - Finalist in both General Business and Management & Leadership.

• 2025 Readers’ Favorite Book of the Year Award - Bronze Winner, recognized by one of the world’s largest communities of avid readers.

Out of thousands of titles reviewed, these juries recognized Spitz’s work for its outstanding contribution to business literature.

This growing recognition - from the publishing industry frontliners, cross-sector professionals, and passionate readers alike - underscores the urgent need for bold, effective frameworks to navigate the complexities of our rapidly evolving world. Through compelling storytelling and practical insights, Disrupt With Impact equips leaders and organizations with the tools to thrive in an unpredictable future.



WIDESPREAD GLOBAL ACCLAIM FOR BESTSELLING ‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’

Since its 2024 release, Disrupt With Impact has garnered widespread global acclaim and numerous prestigious awards, reinforcing its influence across futures studies, strategic foresight, artificial intelligence, and leadership. A globally recognized bestseller, Roger Spitz has delivered keynotes to audiences in dozens of countries through his world-spanning speaking tour. This combination of critical acclaim and global reach solidifies its position as an essential guide, as a compass calibrated for the unpredictable.

• Critical Acclaim: Disrupt With Impact has received significant praise: Readers’ Favorite announced a five-star rating, calling it a “must-read;” San Francisco Book Review awarded a 4.5 out of 5 rating; BookTrib celebrated it as “pure gold,” affirming its distinction in the crowded business genre; and Midwest Book Review declared, “Disrupt With Impact is an extraordinary addition to curriculum reading lists.”

• Bestseller: Disrupt With Impact reached Amazon bestseller in Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, History of Philosophy & Science, across the UK, USA, France, Germany, Brazil, and India.

• Award Winning Recognition: Disrupt With Impact has been endorsed by major publishing industry leaders, including leading librarians and booksellers (2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award). It has also been recognized as a standout in its core categories - Business & Enterprise - with top honors such as the 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards’ Harvey Chute First Place Winner, and as a finalist in the 2025 International Book Awards (IBA) for both General Business and Management & Leadership. Most recently, the book was also celebrated by one of the largest and most trusted communities of avid readers (2025 Readers’ Favorite).

• World-Spanning Book Tour: As a top-ranked futurist speaker, Roger Spitz has delivered hundreds of keynote addresses inspired by the themes of Disrupt With Impact. His talks have engaged audiences from leading corporations, academic institutions, and government bodies across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

• Breakthrough Contributions to Futures Studies & Strategic Foresight: Through pioneering frameworks developed in Disrupt With Impact, Spitz’s work is redefining how organizations and leaders navigate disruption and unpredictability. His innovative models, such as the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), the UN-VICE paradigm, and Techistentialism, provide actionable strategies for thriving amid systemic change and the growing influence of artificial intelligence. The Disruptive Thinking Canvas offers a practical roadmap for leveraging uncertainty, while his breakthrough concept of “metaruptions” reframes disruption as a multidimensional, cascading force that demands systems-level responses. These globally adopted frameworks empower businesses to transform challenges into sustainable value creation.

• Global Book Signings: Spitz has held signings at iconic bookstores and institutions worldwide, including Waterstones and Foyles in London; Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles; Books Inc. in Mountain View; Politics and Prose in Washington D.C.; the Global Peter Drucker Forum’s Book corner at the Hofburg Palace in Austria; the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) in Washington, D.C; the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW); and the Institute of Directors India.



ABOUT ‘Disrupt With Impact’

Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

Author: Roger Spitz

Publisher: Kogan Page (London, 2024)

Website: www.DisruptWithImpact.com

ISBN: 978-1398616882

Citation: Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

Disrupt With Impact - List of Awards to date:

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place Winner, Business & Enterprise (Non-Fiction)

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics

• WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Management & Leadership

Bestseller Rankings (Amazon):

• Top Seller in Six Categories: Disrupt With Impact achieved bestseller in Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Internet & Software, History of Philosophy & Science.

• Bestselling Across Six Countries: USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany

Star Ratings:

• Rating 5 out of 5: Readers’ Favorite (5/5)

• Rating 4.5 out of 5: San Francisco Book Review (4.5/5)

• Rating 4 out of 5: Manhattan Book Review (4/5)



PROFESSIONAL REVIEWS: Selected Acclaim for Disrupt With Impact

• “It’s a must-read” – Readers’ Favorite five star rating (5/5)

• “In a world full of books on how to be successful in business, Disrupt with Impact rises to the top. Pure gold!” – BookTrib Review

• “A well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions… Spitz brings a refreshing clarity to the discussion of all facets of disruption…” – Kirkus Reviews

• “…packed with plenty of real-world examples… A step-by-step approach to embracing and driving the kinds of changes… in order to thrive.” – San Francisco Book Review (rating 4.5 out of 5)

• “An engaging and very enlightening read. The kind of book you can always refer to in the future.” – Manhattan Book Review (rating 4 out of 5)

• “Exceptionally well written, organized and presented, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ is an extraordinary and recommended addition to reading lists.” – Midwest Book Review



AUTHOR BIO: Roger Spitz

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist and keynote speaker. Over the past decade, he has delivered well over 500 keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across six continents and 40+ countries, captivating audiences worldwide. His keynote presentations provide clarity, informed optimism, and actionable intelligence amid constant change. His latest bestselling book Disrupt With Impact is Winner of the 2024 Harvey Chute Best Business Book Award (Chanticleer International Book Award), Winner of the 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award, Winner of the 2025 Readers’ Favorite International Book Award (Bronze Medal, Non-Fiction - Business/Finance), and 2025 Finalist for the International Book Awards in General Business and Management & Leadership. An industry-recognized writer, speaker, and investor in Artificial Intelligence, Roger Spitz coined the term Techistentialism which studies the nature of human beings, existence, and decision-making in our technological world. As an advisor and investor in dozens of artificial intelligence startups, Spitz chairs the Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence, and serves on the AI Council of Indian Society for Artificial Intelligence (ISAIL).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS ON ROGER SPITZ’S BOOK TOURS & KEYNOTE SPEAKING

• Over more than a decade, Spitz has delivered 500+ keynotes to 100,000+ global leaders across six continents and 40+ countries.

• Founder of the Disruptive Futures Institute, Spitz is ranked among the top futurist speakers by leading speaker agencies.

• His talks focus on driving transformative change, anticipating unpredictable futures, and harnessing disruption for sustainable value creation.

• Spitz’s unique insights are highly sought by organizations aiming to enhance decision-making amid unpredictability.

• Built on exclusive research from the Disruptive Futures Institute and case studies from the strategic foresight practice Techistential, Spitz’s presentations deliver cutting-edge perspectives.

