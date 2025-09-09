Hypertherm Associates Expands XPR® Plasma Cutting Features for Added Productivity and Versatility

XPR enhancements

Improved technology and connectivity for plasma cutting and gouging

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S.-based leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, has announced enhancements coming to its Hypertherm XPR platform by the end of the year, including a new streamlined modern design, featuring IIoT capability, Manual Set-mode, automated gouging capability, Vented Water Injection processes, and improved True Bevel™ technology for thicker, more precise bevel cuts.XPR enhancementsThe new control board enables Ethernet LAN capability for IIoT connectivity and robust access to the XPR interface tool. It also incorporates MTConnectcommunication protocol for data exchange between machines and software applications for machine monitoring and process analysis. This capability puts cutting data at the operator’s fingertips and allows remote plasma system monitoring from anywhere in the world.For straightforward applications that do not require sophisticated integration with a CNC/PLC such as gouging and off-table beveling, XPR now features a Manual Set-mode—perfect for repetitive jobs using the same plasma process. Even after a power cycle, the system remembers the last setup, keeping operations smooth and efficient.The new XPR gouging capability radically decreases the time needed to get weld-ready parts with wider, deeper, cleaner, and consistent gouge profiles that need little, or no clean-up compared to traditional gouging technologies. Compared to carbon arc or low-amp plasma hand gouging, XPR automated gouging on a robot, cobot, or track-guided motion control reduces labor and increases productivity by speeding up weld-prep for high-precision welding applications. XPR gouges further from the plate, reaching hard to access and tight spaces with an extended arc stretch and higher arc transfer height. XPR460 boosted capabilitiesIn addition to these XPR platform enhancements, Hypertherm boosted capabilities for the XPR460 with 460A Nitrogen/Vented Water Injection (VWI) for high-quality cuts with smooth surfaces on thick stainless steel and aluminum. New 460A Y-Top True Bevel™ capability for thicker mild steel increases accuracy and quality consistency, eliminating machine operator guesswork.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www. HyperthermAssociates .com.

