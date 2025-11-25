Hypertherm and PT Mommentum Djaja to Unveil Advanced Plasma Cutting Solutions at Manufacturing Indonesia 2025

Robotic Post-Table Plasma Bevel Cutting

Featuring the Latest Robotic Plasma Solutions

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S.-based leader in industrial cutting systems and software, together with its trusted partner PT Mommentum Djaja , will unveil the latest advancements in plasma cutting technology at Manufacturing Indonesia 2025, Southeast Asia’s leading manufacturing exhibition, taking place December 3–6.For the first time in ASEAN, top industry leaders will join forces to showcase a Robotic Post-Table Plasma Bevel Cutting Solution — powered by Hypertherm Plasma and RoboticPlus RoBim software, seamlessly integrated with a FANUC Robot on a DAMA table. The system will feature a visual camera that enables precise edge tracing of workpieces — eliminating the need for jigs or manual intervention.Mr Robin, owner of PT Mommentum Djaja, commented:“This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge robotic plasma solutions to Indonesian manufacturers. By combining expertise from leading global partners, we aim to empower customers with technology that drives efficiency and productivity.”Ideal for industries demanding high precision, adaptability, and continuous throughput, this solution replaces manual or semi-automated beveling methods, supports high-mix/low-volume production, and leverages vision systems for automatic part detection and positioning.Meet Our Experts On-SiteEvery user has unique cutting needs. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak directly with Hypertherm experts at the booth to explore solutions that optimize cutting processes, boost productivity, and reduce operational costs.Join us at PT Mommentum Djaja’s booth in Hall A1, Stand A1-1219, and experience the future of plasma cutting technology.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

