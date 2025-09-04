Jason Kozup Emerges to Launch Next-Generation Global Action Franchise

Next-Gen Energy Measured Against The Gold Standard - Jason Kozup Stepping Into Territory Daniel Craig Defined As 007.

Actor, stunt performer, and producer brings operational precision and cinematic scope to a new international franchise.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new global action franchise is officially in development, led by Jason Kozup , action actor, stunt performer, and producer.The project — currently operating in stealth mode — is built on a foundation of operational precision and cinematic scale, a combination that industry observers say positions Kozup as one of the most compelling new voices in action entertainment.Before Hollywood, Kozup worked as a U.S. aerospace and defense contractor, collaborating with elite units and mission-focused sectors where precision and integrity were vital. In 2019, he was discovered and signed by a top Hollywood agent. Today, as an independent producer, he fuses real-world expertise with cinematic storytelling to create entertainment that resonates worldwide.While the details of the franchise remain under wraps, the vision is clear: a next-generation platform designed to balance blockbuster spectacle with authenticity. Kozup’s approach builds on the foundations set by legacy icons such as Daniel Craig’s Bond, Jason Statham, and Tom Cruise — while pushing the genre forward with what insiders are already calling “Bigger-Than-Bond Energy.”“The legends built the foundation,” Kozup said. “Now it’s time to elevate the game — bigger stories, sharper execution, and energy that moves beyond the screen and across borders.”Studios, directors, and strategic brand partners interested in collaboration are invited to connect with Kozup’s team via LinkedIn.About Jason Kozup:Jason Kozup is an action actor, stunt performer, and producer with experience spanning defense operations and independent film production. His work emphasizes physical storytelling, authentic execution, and the creation of globally scalable franchises designed to entertain, inspire, and unite audiences.

