Jason Kozup Announces New Projects as Producer, Action Actor, and Stuntman

Kozup Bigger Than Wick Energy 🔥

Jason Kozup: Mission-Ready Action Star and Stunt Operative Elevating Bigger-Than-Wick Energy to the Global Stage.

The world of real-world action just acquired a new operator; Jason Kozup… . and the crown is on the horizon.” — James Fox

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood has its legends — Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, Jason Statham, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hardy, Mark Wahlberg, Hugh Jackman, Chris Evans. Into this arena steps Jason Kozup , the next evolution of the action star: an actor, stuntman, and producer with the intensity of Wick, the sophistication of Bond, and a real-life story that surpasses even the most daring cinematic scripts.Discovered in 2019 by one of Hollywood’s top 15 most powerful talent agents, Kozup recently made the bold move to go independent — a strategic play that mirrors the decisive, high-stakes choices he’s made throughout his career in both operations and cinema.“Kozup, the rising superstar rewriting the secret agent blueprint with Bigger-Than-Wick Energy — beyond Bond, sharper than Bourne.”Before Hollywood, Kozup served as a U.S. aerospace and defense contractor, serving elite military units and key defense contractors. His services saved countless lives and required precision, courage, and integrity.Now, that authenticity translates to the big screen. Having gone stealth mode as a producer on one of the hottest global franchises entering the market, Kozup is positioning himself for lead action roles, high-impact stunt work, and next-generation producing opportunities — competing directly with the biggest names in the genre: Statham, Hemsworth, Hardy, Wahlberg, Jackman, Evans, and Craig.Kozup’s decision to go independent aligns him with other Hollywood trailblazers who redefined their careers by taking creative control, including Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey, Natalie Portman, and Mel Gibson.“Jason Kozup doesn’t just act the part,” say insiders. “He’s lived it. And now he’s bringing Bigger-Than-Wick Energy to every frame.”With a global audience craving the next action legend, Kozup is not just aiming to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with today’s icons — he’s poised to define the next generation of action heroes.Meet Jason Kozup. Producer. Action Actor. Stuntman. Legend beyond the lens who safeguarded countless lives. The Next Global Franchise Legend. Stay tuned, Bigger-Than-Wick Energy awaits… .

