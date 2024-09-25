Jason Kozup's Starfall corporate advertisements reflect themes of elegance and empowerment. Serving brands that make you feel alive. Delivering the world most luxurious and provocative branding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Kozup's Starfall Media expands with corporate ad division:Starfall Media (Starfall), the entertainment company founded by former defense contractor and producer Jason Kozup , is making waves in the industry with its latest expansion. The company has announced the formation of a new corporate brand advertising division, which will be led by a team of industry experts. This move marks a significant step for Starfall as it continues to establish itself as a major player in the entertainment world.The expansion of Starfall's corporate brand advertising division will be headed by Jason Kozup, James Fox: CEO of Dawnrunner and social media influencer Jermaine Lusk (aka @dustytherapper) /whom collectively have projects with top brand and Hollywood studios. Their combined knowledge and connections will be instrumental in driving Starfall's corporate brand advertising division forward. With this expansion, Starfall is poised to take its corporate brand advertising to new heights. The company is known for its innovative and creative approach to marketing, and this new division will only enhance its capabilities. By partnering with industry leaders like Fox and Lusk, Starfall is well-positioned to deliver impactful and successful campaigns for its clients."We are thrilled to have James and Jermaine on board to lead our corporate brand advertising division. Their expertise and track record of success make them the perfect fit for Starfall. We look forward to working together to create groundbreaking campaigns for our clients. Our objective is to deliver the most effective content to surrogate audiences via multiple platforms where traditional advertising has missed key touchstones and were doing just that." Said founder Jason Kozup in a statement. Kozup’s brand clients at Starfall will focus on small to mid-size Fortune 500 client brands.The expansion of Starfall's corporate brand advertising division is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and growth. With the addition of Fox and Lusk, Starfall is poised to make a significant impact in the world of entertainment and advertising. This move is just the beginning for Starfall, and the company is excited to see what the future holds.

