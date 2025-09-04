Oceanside Unified School District Partners with Generation Faraday to Champion Belonging and Distraction-Free Classrooms

Oceanside joins a growing list of districts in California, Texas, and New York adopting Generation Faraday’s multi-tiered approach to distraction-free education.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generation Faraday , the educator-led pioneer in distraction-free learning solutions, announced today that Oceanside Unified School District has adopted its signal-blocking phone management system as part of a districtwide approach to fostering focus, belonging, and well-being in schools.Oceanside Unified continues to utilize a Tier 1 “off and away” policy for all students. In addition, under Superintendent Dr. Julie Vitale’s leadership and her strong emphasis on building a culture of belonging, the district has implemented Generation Faraday’s Max Magnetic bags as a Tier 2 solution, providing an extra layer of consistency and support across classrooms.One campus within the district, Surfside Academy, has taken an even bolder step: implementing Max Locked bags as their Tier 1 policy. Surfside Academy was recognized by the State of California as a model school, underscoring the success of this innovative approach.The Principal of Surfside, Eric Frandsen, shared “I’ve been interviewing one or two kids per day over the past week and I’m hearing quite a few statements like, “at first I was worried, but I’ve begun to realize how much more I can get done in class without the phone as a distraction.“ and, “it’s made me realize how much I think about checking my phone.“ Frandsen states “It's cool that many of the kids realize the benefit. Of course, every single adult is extremely ecstatic about this project!”“This is not about taking something away from students — it’s about giving them back the ability to focus, connect and thrive in school,” stated Jennifer Andrulewicz, Chief Growth Officer of Generation Faraday. “We are thrilled to work with Oceanside Unified on this thoughtful, layered approach. Together, we’re proving that technology management can support teachers, empower students, and create school environments where everyone feels they belong.”Dr. Vitale emphasized that the decision is part of a broader effort to cultivate inclusive, distraction-free learning communities. “Generation Faraday’s flexible approach to working with schools has provided us the opportunity to determine what each campus needs in order to provide a safe and focused campus.”Generation Faraday Merits:• Safety & Simplicity: Phones stay with students but are fully signal-blocked, eliminating temptation while avoiding lockbox-style systems.• Teacher-Supported, Not Teacher-Policed: The optional educator app allows staff to monitor compliance at their own cadence, without adding daily burdens.• Proven Reliability: Technology was originally developed by MOS Equipment for law enforcement, the military, and the U.S. Department of Justice.• Future-Ready: Unlike policies that rely on self-policing (and often slip into non-compliance), Generation Faraday provides a consistent, scalable model schools can trust.A recent Common Sense Media survey found that more than half of teens feel relief—not anxiety—when phones are removed during the school day. Educators across the country are reporting smoother instruction, stronger student engagement, and less stress for both students and staff.Oceanside joins a growing list of districts in California, Texas, and New York adopting Generation Faraday’s multi-tiered approach to distraction-free education.For more information about Generation Faraday and its commitment to distraction-free education, visit www.generationfaraday.com

