Inmedix® raises a record $44,689 to support kids with arthritis and autoimmune diseases at Seattle Children’s

This 9th Annual Golf Tournament takes aggregate funding support to over $210,000.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix®, Inc. continued to support kids with arthritis and autoimmune disease at its 9th annual Inmedix charity golf tournament at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on Monday, August 25, 2025. Today, it announced a final tally of $44,689 raised. After nine annual events, the company has provided over $210,000 in support of research and other pressing needs within the Pediatric Rheumatology Division at Seattle Children’s.

To ensure that all collected fees go 100% to support kids with arthritis, every entry check is made out to “Seattle Children’s”. After golf and the awards banquet, the comprehensive bill is given to the event’s sole sponsor, Inmedix Inc.

Since FDA-clearance of CloudHRV® in January 2025, Inmedix has begun to provide its diagnostic to clinicians to quantify autonomic nervous system (ANS) stress biology. CloudHRV is the first system cleared by the FDA as a cloud-based, heart rate variability (HRV) diagnostic calculated from a high-fidelity 5-min electrocardiogram (ECG) which also includes Baevsky indices of parasympathetic and sympathetic activity. It represents a milestone in modern HRV assessment with validation, scalability, precision and affordability for patients and their caregivers in the clinical setting.

“This year, 2025, has been pivotal for Inmedix with FDA clearance of CloudHRV, international lectures, a product launch with broad insurance coverage, and plans for further growth,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist, Inmedix CEO and Co-founder, and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “That said, all of us at Inmedix see this effort to support children with arthritis and autoimmune disease as most important and personally fulfilling. I wish we had all the answers for these young patients, but I am confident that supporting Dr. Morgan and her incredible team at Seattle Children’s will hasten the solutions we all seek.”

Esi Morgan, MD, MSCE, Division Head of Pediatric Rheumatology at Seattle Children’s, and Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Washington, noted “We have tremendous gratitude for the generosity of Inmedix in organizing another wonderful event on behalf of the Division of Rheumatology and for the donors who attended to support the cause. Our work to reduce the pain and disability of children living with chronic autoimmune diseases is vital, and research to improve care, treatments, and search for cures is essential to improving and lengthening lives. This is a very challenging time for funding biomedical research, making this gift even more impactful. Our team is deeply touched and uplifted by the incredible long-term commitment of Dr. Holman and the Inmedix team to Seattle Children’s Rheumatology and the patients we serve.”

The 10th annual Inmedix Charity Golf event is planned for late August 2026 to again support kids with arthritis and autoimmune diseases at Seattle Children’s. We hope to take our cumulative support to over $250,000. Thank you to so many wonderful and generous patrons participating year after year, the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge catering, groundskeepers and pro shop staff, and to the folks at BackSwing Golf Events for making these annual affairs successful.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix® CloudHRV® diagnostic system is leading the development of medical grade heart rate variability (HRV).

