CITY OF CARSON BREAKS GROUND ON NEXT-GENERATION FIBER OPTIC NETWORK

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Carson, CA – September 3, 2025) – The City of Carson today broke ground on its first-ever municipal fiber optic network, a landmark $27 million investment fully funded by the City. The project will transform connectivity across all four City Council districts, delivering fast, reliable, and future-ready broadband for residents, businesses, and public facilities while closing long-standing digital divides.The first phase of construction includes the installation of more than 116,000 linear feet of conduit and 250+ telecom vaults, extending high-speed fiber along Avalon Boulevard and connecting Carson’s 12 major parks and key City facilities. The design incorporates underground boring, trenching, and bridge attachments to ensure efficiency and minimize surface disruption.“Today is a defining moment for Carson,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “This groundbreaking represents not only a bold step in modernizing our infrastructure, but also a promise to deliver equity and opportunity for every resident, student, and business in our city. By investing in our own network, Carson is building the digital backbone of our future.HP Communications, Inc., the prime contractor, will oversee construction and deliver technical expertise.“Carson is setting an example for cities across California,” said Nick Goldman, President of HP Communications. “We are proud to partner on this project, deploying a fiber network that strengthens local infrastructure, reduces disruption, and ensures world-class service for the community.”Transtech Engineers, Inc., a multi-disciplinary municipal services and engineering firm, is also supporting the project.City Manager David C. Roberts, Jr. emphasized the broader significance of the initiative:“This network is more than technology. It is a catalyst for innovation and growth. It reflects Carson’s long-term commitment to digital equity, modernization, and economic development. By building our own infrastructure, we are giving our community the tools to thrive in the digital age.”Carson’s leadership also underscored the importance of the project in preparing for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. As the first municipality to officially sign on as a venue city, Carson will rely on the fiber network to support tourism, public safety, traffic management, and the connected services needed to welcome visitors from across the globe.“Carson is proud to be a venue city for the 2028 Olympics,” added Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “This network ensures we are ready to shine on the world stage while also meeting the everyday needs of our residents. It is an investment that serves both our community today and the global audiences who will visit tomorrow.”Carson has also applied for an $8.19 million California Public Utilities Commission Last Mile Grant, currently under review in the FY2027-28 state budget, to accelerate broadband expansion and maximize the project’s impact.By taking this step, Carson becomes the first city in the South Bay to construct its own municipal fiber optic network. The initiative positions the City as a model for innovation, resilience, and digital inclusion, paving the way for business attraction, workforce development, and sustainable economic growth for decades to come. For updates on construction progress and broadband services, visit www.carsonca.gov City of Carson Public Information Officepio@carsonca.gov

