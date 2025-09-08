TrellisWare Achieves Global Deployment of 200,000+ TSM™-Enabled Radios

Milestone underscores the growing adoption of resilient communications across global operations

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems, announced today the worldwide deployment of more than 200,000 radios enabled with its TSM™ waveform. This milestone reflects the growing adoption of TrellisWare solutions, driven by a significant increase in international users, proven performance of the TSM waveform, interoperability among partner nations, and a broad ecosystem of radios designed to meet diverse mission requirements.

TrellisWare’s TSM waveform is globally recognized as the industry standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications, delivering scalable and adaptable services for voice, video, data, and Position Location Information (PLI). The Trellis//Sphere™ ecosystem, built on TrellisWare’s unique business model, has enabled a wide range of interoperable systems, including TrellisWare radios, trusted industry partner radios, and uncrewed platforms.

“Reaching the deployment of over 200,000 TSM-enabled radios is a testament to the trust that our customers and valued partners place in our technology, as well as dedication of the entire TrellisWare team,” said Metin Bayram, president and CEO of TrellisWare. “With continued growth in global deployments, TrellisWare remains committed to advancing resilient communications technology that ensures mission success when it matters most.”

TrellisWare continues to expand its multi-waveform capabilities with recent waveform and software enhancements across its Software Defined Radio (SDR) portfolio. The company’s TSP 1.2 software release introduced powerful new features for both the TSM and Katana™ waveforms, along with significant upgrades to TrellisWare’s applications—enhancing user experience and boosting communication performance.

