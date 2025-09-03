ICE Arrests More Worst of the Worst Including Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Murder, Sexual Assault, and Robbery

As ICE arrests the worst of the worst, our law enforcement officers are facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst yesterday including those convicted of murderer, sexual assault, and robbery.

“These depraved criminal illegal aliens are off our streets because of our brave ICE law enforcement officers. Every single day they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst including murders, sexual predators, gang members, and terrorists,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “ICE is sending a clear message: if you come to America and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, and you will never return. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the safety of American families comes first.”

Some of yesterday’s worst of the worst arrests include:

Jose Vail-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of first degree unlawful sexual contact in Georgetown, Delaware.

Anderson Geovanny Arriola-Trejo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of robbery in Tarrant County, Texas.

Sonia Natera-Mancillas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of alien smuggling in the Western District of Texas.

ICE’s mission remains clear: illegal aliens who break our laws or endanger Americans will be identified, arrested, and removed.