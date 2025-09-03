DHS Terminates 2021 Designation of Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status

WASHINGTON—Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem today announced the termination of the 2021 designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuela, which will expire on Sept. 10, 2025. The termination will be effective 60 days after the publication of the Federal Register notice.

At least 60 days before a TPS designation expires, the secretary of homeland security, after consultation with appropriate U.S. government agencies, must review the conditions in a country designated for TPS to determine whether the conditions supporting the designation continue to be met and, if so, how long to extend the designation.

“Given Venezuela’s substantial role in driving irregular migration and the clear magnet effect created by Temporary Protected Status, maintaining or expanding TPS for Venezuelan nationals directly undermines the Trump Administration’s efforts to secure our southern border and manage migration effectively,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Weighing public safety, national security, migration factors, immigration policy, economic considerations, and foreign policy, it’s clear that allowing Venezuelan nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is not in America’s best interest.”

After conferring with interagency partners, Secretary Noem determined conditions in Venezuela no longer meet the TPS statutory requirements. The secretary’s decision was based on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services review of the conditions in Venezuela and in consultation with the Department of State. The secretary has determined the termination of the 2021 Venezuela Temporary Protected Status designation is required because it is contrary to the national interest.

Venezuelan nationals leaving the United States are encouraged to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP Home app to report their departure from the United States and take advantage of a safe, secure way to self-deport that includes a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and potential future opportunities for legal immigration.

# # #