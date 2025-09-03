ICE Arrests 10 Criminal Illegal Alien Convicted Sex Offenders and Pedophiles in Sanctuary California

Governor Newsom’s sanctuary policies protect sexual predators over American citizens

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 10 criminal illegal alien convicted sex offenders during an enforcement operation in sanctuary California’s Central Valley.

“Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, these sickos are off our streets. It is no surprise these criminals flock to the sanctuary state of California where politicians, like Gavin Newsom protect and allow them to roam free on our streets putting American lives at risk,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

More information on the 10 illegal alien sexual predators arrested is below:

ICE arrested Jose Ventura Gomez-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, with a conviction of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

ICE arrested Antonia Miguel-Francisco, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a conviction of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

ICE arrested Sithideth Aphayvong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with a conviction of molesting a victim under 18. Aphayvong has an extensive criminal record, including multiple drug offenses, and a conviction for failing to update sex offender registration.

ICE arrested Gurmeet Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, charged for sending obscene matter.

ICE arrested Casar Ozuna-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a conviction of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

ICE arrested Arturo Lopez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a conviction of sodomy by use of force.

ICE arrested Miguel Jimenez-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a conviction of arranging a meeting with a minor to commit sexual offense.

ICE arrested Fabian Perez-Ornelas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a conviction of contacting a minor under 18 for sexual purposes.

ICE arrested Wilmar Aramis Vasquez Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with a conviction for lewd act upon a child under 14.

ICE arrested Jose Mancilla-Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a conviction for sexual battery.