New Funding to Enhance Maternal Mental Health Support in Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $100,000 in new annual funding to the Saskatchewan Perinatal Health Network to develop and deliver a province-wide maternal mental health support program. The program will provide free in-person and virtual peer support services for new and expecting parents across Saskatchewan.

"This investment helps ensure that families across Saskatchewan have more access to mental health support during the life-changing experience of pregnancy and the birth of a baby," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "We want expecting and new parents to know that free, compassionate support is available in a safe environment, where they can connect and share with other parents."

The Saskatchewan Perinatal Health Network (SaskPHN), formerly the Regina Perinatal Health Network (RPHN), supports women and their partners who experience or are at risk of developing a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder.

The new funding from the provincial government will enable the network to expand its peer support outreach to communities outside Regina, introduce an online booking platform and increase virtual appointments.

"As a community-based organization, our goal has always been to address the feelings of social isolation many expecting and new parents face, and to connect families with trauma-informed perinatal mental health support," Perinatal Health Network Program Coordinator Lin Carr said. "This funding will help us coordinate care across multiple agencies, ensuring families receive quality mental health support from prenatal stages through the first few years postpartum."

Those who need help can visit www.saskphn.ca to learn more or book an appointment.

This initiative enhances capacity to provide timely and accessible services as part of a new provincial approach to maternal mental health to better support the well-being of mothers, their children and their families throughout the course of pregnancy and after childbirth.

The provincial government also provides funding for the Wellbeing Course for New and Expecting Parents offered through the University of Regina's Online Therapy Unit. A Non-Birthing Parents Resource is available as well through the program and will continue to be enhanced in 2025-26.

The province has also boosted annual funding to HealthLine 811 by $6.6 million in 2025-26. HealthLine 811 supports nurse and counsellor positions for mental health, addictions and maternal mental health calls. The Ministry of Health is also working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to establish a maternal mental health coordinator position at 811.

