Saskatchewan Expands Funding for Glaucoma Care Provided by Optometrists

On October 1, 2025, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists, launched a two-year Glaucoma Care Pilot Program. This initiative expands publicly funded glaucoma services to include care provided by licensed optometrists, ensuring patients across Saskatchewan have improved access to timely glaucoma care services.

"We are very pleased to introduce the Glaucoma Care pilot program which will provide this focused care in a more efficient and sustainable way," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "Allowing optometrists to work to the top of their scope of practice enables ophthalmologists to focus on more complex cases and surgical interventions. This will improve patient flow within the health system and expand access for patients across Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan residents will have greater access to glaucoma assessment, monitoring, diagnostic testing and follow-up services, delivered by licensed optometrists within their legislated scope of practice.

The pilot will reduce barriers for patients in rural and remote areas by making glaucoma care available closer to home, limiting the need to travel long distances to see an ophthalmologist.

"Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists applauds the decision by the Ministry of Health to provide new funding for glaucoma care provided by optometrists," SAO President Dr. Heather Hunter said. "Expanding publicly funded glaucoma services to include services delivered by optometrists increases patient access to 200 licensed optometrists operating in 42 communities. This will improve access to care, particularly in rural areas of the province."

Saskatchewan joins other western provinces that have expanded insured glaucoma care to optometrists, ensuring consistency with national approaches to accessibility for medically required eye care.

