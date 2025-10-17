$147 Million Humboldt to Saskatoon Highway 5 Upgrade Reaches Milestone and Starts Final Phase

CANADA, October 17 - Released on October 17, 2025

Orange Zone Update Wraps Up For The Season

Today, Highways Minister David Marit announced a more than $147 million multi-year upgrade to Highway 5 between Humboldt and Saskatoon recently reached a major milestone, as construction begins on the initiative's last phase.

"Thanks to the bulk of the Highway 5 work just finishing in the St. Denis area and previously completed work, the final segment of these corridor improvements is now underway," Marit said. "This infrastructure project over the last few years is a benefit to our great province. It enhances motorists' safety, thanks to improved sight lines and passing lanes. Shippers will also be able to move goods more efficiently to support Saskatchewan's export-based economy, which sustains our province's quality of life."

Milestone

Key work completed in October on about a 15 km segment of Highway 5 in the St. Denis area that began in June 2023 included:

Shoulder widening, resurfacing and one set of passing lanes.

The re-alignment of two roads connecting to Highway 5, which are Range Road 314 to the south and the St. Denis access road to the north.

"Infrastructure investments like the Highway 5 improvements stretching between Saskatoon and Humboldt are vital to the success of our industry," Saskatchewan Mining Association President Pam Schwann said. "The expansion of Saskatchewan's world-leading potash sector brings growth to rural communities and also brings more traffic on our highways. Safety is a core value of Saskatchewan's mining industry and the investments that have been made on Highway 5 support the safe and efficient transport of families, goods and services and employees. We are only truly successful when everyone comes home safely every night."

Final Phase

Work began in September on twinning to be followed by resurfacing and associated works on a 10 km segment of Highway 5 east of Saskatoon. The twinned segment will extend 1.6 km east of the Highway 316 junction. Construction on this last portion is targeted to be completed by the end of 2027.

"The Saskatchewan Trucking Association recognizes the strategic importance of the Highway 5 upgrades, particularly in supporting the development of the Jansen Potash Project," Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart. "As a primary weight corridor, Highway 5 plays a vital role in enabling safe and efficient transportation for carriers servicing one of the province's most significant economic developments. Continued investment in this infrastructure ensures Saskatchewan remains competitive and connected."

Previously Completed Upgrades

The following Highway 5 corridor work was done as part of this multi-year project:

The construction of two sets of passing lanes completed in 2018 between Humboldt and Highway 2.

Resurfacing, sightline improvements, shoulder widening and related work finished in 2021 on Highway 5 between the junctions of 316 and 671.

A 15 km section of Highway 5 immediately west of Highway 2, which includes one set of passing lanes wrapped up in 2023.

Orange Zone Updates

This marks the last Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update news release of 2025, as the major construction season draws to a close. Some of this year's highlights include:

At Moose Jaw, the Highway 2 over Trans-Canada Highway 1 overpass project reached the midway point.

At Weyburn, the Highway 39 twinning and roundabout project remains targeted to be completed this fall and ahead of schedule.

At La Ronge, a new bridge over Montreal River is expected to be completed in October, while work on nearby Highway 102 is expected to resume normal operations following improvements and repaving.

Near Swift Current, about 25 km was repaved and culverts upgraded earlier this year.

Near Lloydminster, work began on five Highway 17 passing lanes targeted to be completed in 2026.

Work finished on a partnership project with the Town of Assiniboia to repave Highway 2 (also known as Empire Road and Centre Street) and Highway 13 (also known as First Avenue West and First Avenue East), along with curb and sidewalk replacements.

A project to repave 26 km of Highway 10 and Highway 16 near Yorkton wrapped up in July and included repaving about one km of Broadway Street in that city.

Some bridge work will continue over the winter.

The Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update list is at www.saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone and provides details about key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel. Motorists are reminded to continue checking the Highway Hotline at hotline.gov.sk.ca which has additional information about work zones, ferry crossings, closures and road conditions.

With the most recent budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008 to improve more than 20,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

