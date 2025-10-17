A Record Number of Saskatchewan Finalists Announced for 2025 Canadian Tourism Awards

CANADA, October 17 - Released on October 17, 2025

Saskatchewan will be well-represented at the 2025 Canadian Tourism Awards in Gatineau, Québec. This marks a record-breaking year with nine finalists from the province, announced by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) on October 9:

Dakota Dunes Resort (Whitecap Dakota Nation), Indigenous Tourism Award, Tourism Employee of the Year Award (Thomas Royal Anderson) and Tourism Employer of the Year Award;

Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Saskatoon), Indigenous Tourism Award;

Ag in Motion (Langham), Business Event of the Year Award;

Canadian Western Agribition (Regina), Business Event of the Year Award;

Blackstrap Glamping Resort (Saskatoon), Small- or Medium-Sized Business of the Year Award;

The Saskatchewanderer (Tourism Saskatchewan, Regina), Travel Media Professional of the Year Award; and

Field to Shield by Adventure Destinations (Saskatoon), Culinary Tourism Experience Award.

Saskatchewan businesses, employees, and events are regularly recognized at the annual Canadian Tourism Awards, with a strong history of finalists and winners across multiple sectors.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to congratulate the finalists who will be representing our province at the Canadian Tourism Awards," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Alana Ross said. "This record number of finalists speaks to the vibrancy and strength of Saskatchewan's tourism industry as well as the dedication, creativity and passion of its people."

"Tourism Saskatchewan applauds the businesses and individuals nominated for their impressive work and we are delighted to extend heartfelt congratulations to these fine ambassadors for our province and industry," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "These distinguished finalists are industry leaders who strive to deliver on the promise made to their guests. This recognition at the national level is most deserved and shines a bright spotlight on our province."

The Canadian Tourism Awards are presented annually by TIAC to recognize success, leadership and innovation in Canada's tourism industry, and to reward those people, places, organizations and events that have gone above and beyond to offer travellers superior tourism experiences in Canada.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner ceremony at the Hilton Lac-Leamy in Gatineau on November 20, 2025. The celebration is a highlight of The Tourism Congress, TIAC's annual industry conference. For a complete list of the 2025 Canadian Tourism Award finalists, visit: tiac-aitc.ca.

