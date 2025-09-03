Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,868 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Maryland State Police Charge Inmate In Somerset County Prison Death

Maryland State Police News Release

(WESTOVER, MD) – An inmate at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County is being charged with first-degree murder following a Maryland State Police investigation into the death of another inmate earlier this year.

The accused is identified as Tyjuan Chapple, 26. On July 25, 2025, Maryland State Police Homicide investigators presented the facts of the case before the Somerset County Grand Jury. The investigation resulted in the indictment of Chapple, an inmate at the facility, on charges of First-Degree Murder and related offenses.

On September 3, 2025, Chapple was formally served with the arrest warrant. He remains in the custody of the Maryland Division of Corrections.

On March 29, 2025, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Intelligence and Investigative Division (DPSCS IID) regarding an inmate death. The deceased inmate was identified as Shane Lanham, 28.

The preliminary investigation indicates Lanham was in a cell with another inmate prior to being found lying on the ground and unresponsive by officers at the Eastern Correctional Institution.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UPDATE: Maryland State Police Charge Inmate In Somerset County Prison Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more