UPDATE: Maryland State Police Charge Inmate In Somerset County Prison Death

September 3, 2025

(WESTOVER, MD) – An inmate at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County is being charged with first-degree murder following a Maryland State Police investigation into the death of another inmate earlier this year.

The accused is identified as Tyjuan Chapple, 26. On July 25, 2025, Maryland State Police Homicide investigators presented the facts of the case before the Somerset County Grand Jury. The investigation resulted in the indictment of Chapple, an inmate at the facility, on charges of First-Degree Murder and related offenses.

On September 3, 2025, Chapple was formally served with the arrest warrant. He remains in the custody of the Maryland Division of Corrections.

On March 29, 2025, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Intelligence and Investigative Division (DPSCS IID) regarding an inmate death. The deceased inmate was identified as Shane Lanham, 28.

The preliminary investigation indicates Lanham was in a cell with another inmate prior to being found lying on the ground and unresponsive by officers at the Eastern Correctional Institution.

