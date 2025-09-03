Governor Abbott Participates In Urban Wildfire Response Press Conference

TEXAS, September 3 - September 3, 2025 | Waco, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott participated in a press conference at the Texas Firefighter Wildland Urban Interface "Train the Trainer" program to discuss urban wildfire threats.

"We would not be the state that we are without the firefighters that we have serving every single day," said Governor Abbott. "It requires extraordinary heroism, valor, and mental and physical ability to protect those in need. Training is a foundation of that success. We saw so many lives saved by firefighters and first responders who were on the spot, and had both the training and expertise to be able to rescue people impacted by the Panhandle wildfires, and more recently the Fourth of July Kerr County flooding. The State of Texas supports this training, and is willing to step up and fund the training our Texas firefighters need."

The Governor was joined by Representative David Cook, Representative Pat Curry, Texas Commission on Fire Protection Agency Chief Mike Wisko, International Association of Fire Fighters General Secretary Treasurer Frank Lima, Texas A&M Forest Service Planning and Preparedness Department Head Kyle Mills, and other local and state officials and leaders.

During the press conference, Governor Abbott highlighted the funding provided by Senate Bill 34, which he signed into law to ensure Texas can respond to wildfires faster and better than ever before. The Governor noted that new emergency response reforms from this legislative session will enable firefighters to better communicate their needs to help save the lives, homes, and livelihoods of Texans across our great state.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.