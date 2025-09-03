Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Legislative Wins At The Greater Waco Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon

TEXAS, September 3 - September 3, 2025 | Waco, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks touting the legislative victories of the 89th Legislature at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce "State of the State" luncheon.

"Together, we are shaping the Texas economy as the best state for business development, job opportunities, and exports," said Governor Abbott. “We will continue to remove the red tape and take strategic steps to remain the No. 1 state for doing business. Thank you to the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, small business owners, and the countless innovators who keep Texas tough and resilient."

The Governor was joined by Representative David Cook, Representative Pat Curry, Representative Angelia Orr, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Waco Mayor Jim Holmes, and other local and state officials and business leaders.

During the luncheon, Governor Abbott discussed Texas' successful economic development agenda that will spur further economic growth across the state. The Governor noted that because of the work by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, Waco is a vibrant, growing community that plays a vital role in the Texas economic juggernaut. Additionally, the Governor stated that Texas will continue to bolster its reputation as the best state for business and take strategic action to foster small business growth in Texas.

The Governor also discussed the progress that the Texas Legislature made on the emergency items outlined in his State of the State address. Governor Abbott noted that laws passed in the 89th Legislative Session cut red tape, reduced property taxes, fortified Texas' electric grid, and delivered on school choice for all families to put their children on the education pathway best for them. At the conclusion of his remarks, the Governor promised that he will continue to fight for the safety of Texas children, and looks forward to swiftly signing camp safety legislation into law.

