Echelon Health & Fitness Honors Teachers With Free Memberships and Special September Bootcamps

Free Bronze Memberships, Thrive Bootcamps, group classes, food, vendors & giveaways — Echelon celebrates teachers all September.

As a family and locally owned gym, we’re proud to invest in South Jersey educators with free memberships, training, and community events.” — David Chung- Co Founder

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Health & Fitness Celebrates Teachers with Free Memberships, Thrive Bootcamps & Special Group Fitness Classes This SeptemberVoorhees & Audubon, NJ – September 2025 – Echelon Health & Fitness, a family and locally owned fitness club voted Best Gym in South Jersey for eight years in a row, is proud to honor local teachers during the month of September with its 2nd Annual Teacher Program . This initiative provides teachers with a FREE 1-Year Bronze Membership (3 days per week access) plus 8 Thrive Personal Training sessions to help them start the school year strong.The Bronze Membership includes full access to the gym floor, cardio deck, and locker rooms three days per week. Teachers may also choose to upgrade anytime for 7-day-a-week access, group fitness classes, and pool/sauna privileges.As an added benefit, teachers who join will also gain access to Echelon’s exclusive MemberPerx program, where members save at over 800 local businesses, including restaurants, salons, home services, and more — simply for being part of the Echelon community.Last year alone, Echelon donated over 300 memberships to teachers—each paired with eight Thrive sessions—valued at $500 per donation. That’s more than $150,000 invested directly back into South Jersey educators.Special Fitness Events for TeachersThrive Teacher Bootcamps at Both Locations!Saturday, September 13 – 10:30 AMSunday, September 14 – 10:30 AMSaturday, September 27 – 10:30 AMSunday, September 28 – 10:30 AMThese high-energy, semi-private training sessions are designed to empower teachers with strength, mobility, and endurance while experiencing Echelon’s nationally recognized MBSC Thrive Training System.Special Group Fitness ClassesOn Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, teachers will also have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary group fitness classes created just for them, including Yoga, Spin, and Zumba (times to be announced).In addition, on September 27th & 28th, Echelon will host a teacher appreciation celebration with:Light food & refreshmentsMemberPerx vendors on-siteExclusive giveaways just for teachersA Community Thank You“Teachers give so much to our kids and our communities every single day,” said Jeff Quinn, COO & Managing Partner at Echelon Health & Fitness. “As a family and locally owned business, the Teacher Program is our way of giving back — by helping them take care of their health, recharge their energy, and connect with an uplifting community.”How to JoinTeachers can activate their free membership now through September 30th by visiting www.EchelonHF.com/teachers-heroes-program About Echelon Health & FitnessWith locations in Voorhees and Audubon, NJ, Echelon Health & Fitness is family and locally owned and has been voted Best Gym for eight consecutive years. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, MBSC Thrive Training program, group fitness classes, lap pool, indoor track, recovery lounges, and exclusive MemberPerx program, Echelon is dedicated to helping the community become healthier, fitter, and stronger.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.