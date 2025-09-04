Urban League of Essex County to Hold Annual Meeting to Install New Trustees and Officers - September 12

New Board Chair Perren Thomas to Succeed Sherkera Green; President & CEO Vivian Cox Fraser Highlights Progress and Future Vision

I’m deeply grateful to our board, staff, and community partners for their dedication and passion. We will continue to respond to the pressures of our day. Together, we will continue to drive change.”” — Vivian Cox Fraser

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Urban League of Essex County ULEC ) will host its Annual Meeting on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM at 513 Central Avenue, in Newark, NJ. This year’s meeting comes at a pivotal moment for the organization and the communities it serves, as ULEC continues to address economic inequities, housing challenges, educational gaps, and the ongoing fight for civil rights amid significant shifts in the nonprofit sector.The Annual Meeting will celebrate the Urban League’s accomplishments over the past year, outline strategic priorities for the year ahead, and welcome Perren Thomas as the incoming Chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding Sherkera Green, who has served with distinction during a period of unprecedented social and economic challenges.“This is a defining moment for our organization and the communities we serve,” said Perren Thomas, Incoming Board Chair. “The Urban League of Essex County has a proud history of advancing opportunity and equity, but we are operating in an era where the nonprofit sector faces unprecedented financial pressures, and hard-won civil rights gains are under attack. Our responsibility now is not only to sustain the progress we’ve made, but to accelerate it. I am honored to step into this role and work alongside our incredible team, partners, and supporters to meet this challenge head-on.”Reflecting on her tenure, Sherkera Green, Outgoing Board Chair, shared her pride in the organization’s resilience and accomplishments:“It has been an honor to serve as Chair during such a pivotal time for the Urban League of Essex County,” said Sherkera Green. “Over the past several years, we’ve strengthened our programs, expanded our reach, and deepened our impact in communities across Essex County. While we celebrate these accomplishments, we know there is so much more to do. I am confident that under Perren’s leadership and Vivian’s steadfast vision, ULEC will continue to drive progress and meet this moment with courage and determination.”Under the leadership of Vivian Cox Fraser, President & CEO since 2004, ULEC has expanded its impact, transforming from a primarily social services agency into a comprehensive community development organization. Over the past year, the League has made significant strides in housing development, educational equity, and economic empowerment, including advancing a pipeline of over 400 affordable housing units, launching workforce training programs, and preparing to open a 9,000-square-foot Literacy Center designed to address Newark’s low third-grade reading scores.“This Annual Meeting is more than a reflection of where we’ve been — it’s about charting the future,” said Vivian Cox Fraser, President & CEO of ULEC. “We are living through a period of profound change, and our communities are facing enormous pressures. Yet, our commitment to economic opportunity, racial justice, and community advancement has never been stronger. The challenges are real, but so is our determination to deliver solutions that empower families and strengthen neighborhoods.”The September 12 event will reaffirm ULEC’s mission of enabling African Americans and other underserved communities in Essex County to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights.For more information about the Annual Meeting or to RSVP, please contactMr. Philip DanielsDirector, Fund Development and CommunicationsPhone: (973) 624-9535 x213Email: pdaniels@ulec.orgWebsite: www.ulec.org

