Urban League of Essex County Hosts Annual Gala Celebrating 'Breaking Barriers, Building Futures'
Distinguished Honorees are Robert Clark, Father Ed Leahy, United Airlines and NJ Locial Initiatives Support Corporation
For more than a century, the Urban League of Essex County has been a steadfast advocate for equity and opportunity—helping individuals and families achieve economic self-reliance and access to resources that improve quality of life. Through programs in workforce development, digital literacy, financial empowerment, youth development, and affordable housing, ULEC continues to serve as a catalyst for social and economic transformation in Newark and across Essex County.
“The Urban League of Essex County’s work is about creating pathways to prosperity,” said Vivian Cox Fraser, President and CEO. “Our annual gala not only celebrates our impact, but it also brings together the partners and supporters who make this mission possible. Together, we’re breaking barriers and building stronger, more equitable futures for the communities we serve.”
This year’s celebration will honor community and corporate leaders who exemplify the Urban League’s values of service, empowerment, and leadership. The evening will feature an elegant dinner, live entertainment, and a reflection on the organization’s ongoing initiatives to close the racial wealth gap and expand access to education and economic opportunity.2025 Honorees
William M. Ashby Award: Father Edwin Leahy
Headmaster, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School
Honored for his lifelong dedication to educating and mentoring Newark’s youth and building a community rooted in compassion and opportunity.
Whitney M. Young Jr. Award: Robert Clark
Founder & CEO, Newark Opportunity Youth Network
Recognized for his leadership and advocacy for disconnected youth, helping to create pathways to education and employment across Newark.
Corporate Citizens Award: United Airlines
Celebrated for its commitment to workforce development, diversity, and community investment, strengthening communities through education and shared progress.
Community Impact Award: LISC New Jersey
Honored for its transformative work in affordable housing, small business development, and community revitalization throughout Essex County.
The Urban League of Essex County extends heartfelt gratitude to its 2025 Gala Sponsors, whose generosity and partnership make this event—and the League’s vital work—possible.
Thank You to Our 2025 Gala Sponsors
Your commitment helps us empower communities and change lives.
Trailblazer Sponsors
· United (Corporate Citizen Award)
· PSEG
Advocate Sponsor
· Prudential
Champion Sponsors
· Blueprint Capital Advisors
· Clara Maass Medical Center
· Citi
· Citizens Bank
· Coach Bus USA
· Connell Foley
· Ellavoz Impact Capital
· Horizon Blue Cross
· Industrial Bank
· LISC New Jersey
· New Jersey Children’s Foundation
· Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
· Panasonic
· Papa Johns
· Partnership West BID
· PNC Bank
· Port Authority of NY & NJ
· Provident Bank
· Rutgers University
· TD Bank
· Thompson Hine LLP
· TruStage Insurance
· Valley Bank
The Urban League of Essex County Gala is a signature celebration of community, leadership, and progress. Proceeds support ULEC’s life-changing programs that advance economic empowerment and opportunity for individuals and families throughout Essex County.
