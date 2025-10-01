Urban League of Essex County Announces Election of New Board Members and Officers

Trustees Not pictued Terry Tucker, David Feldman, Annie Sneed Godfrey

This is a defining moment for our organization and the communities we serve. I am honored to step into this role and work with our incredible team, partners, and supporters to meet today's challenges.” — Perren Thomas, Incoming Board Chair

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Urban League of Essex County (ULEC), a major non-profit focused on economic and social advancement, announced the election of new members to its Board of Trustees and the appointment of its officers for 2025–2026 at its Annual Meeting held on September 12.The Urban League’s Board of Trustees includes leaders across private, public, and non-profit sectors who provide governance, vision, and resources to advance ULEC’s mission of economic empowerment, social justice, and community development.The board members will provide fresh input into ULEC’s Employment Services, Housing Counseling, and other programs as the organization prepares for its major fundraising event, the R.E.D. Gala on October 21.“It has been an honor to serve as Chair during such a pivotal time for the Urban League of Essex County,” said Sherkera Green, whose Chair term just ended. “Over the past several years, we’ve strengthened our programs, expanded our reach, and deepened our impact in communities across Essex County. While we celebrate these accomplishments, we know there is so much more to do. I am confident that under Perren’s leadership and Vivian’s steadfast vision, ULEC will continue to drive progress and meet this moment with courage and determination.”“We are honored to welcome our newest trustees to the Urban League family,” said Vivian Cox Fraser, President & CEO of the Urban League of Essex County. “Their diverse perspectives, expertise, and deep commitment to equity will be vital as we continue building thriving communities across Essex County and beyond.”________________________________________Newly Elected Trustees (2025):We are pleased to welcome the following new trustees to the Urban League of Essex County Board:• Sandy Castor – Department Head of Economic Development, Middlesex County• Christopher Choudhry – Vice President, Support Services, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center• Rhonda Wilson Duncan – Business Development Lead, Northeast, Citi• Lisa Durden – Filmmaker, Contributor and Producer• David Singleton – Vice President, Account Development, American Express• Courtney A. Smith – Senior Vice President, Washington Prime Group• Roger L. Soares, MBA, MSc – COO & Head of Strategy for Global Markets & Regulatory Operations, BNY Mellon• Terry Tucker – Chief of Staff, New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency________________________________________Continuing TrusteesThe Board also includes distinguished leaders continuing their service:• Darnell Azeez – Lord Abbett• Diane Borradaile – Chair, Urban League of Essex County Opportunity Corporation• Janeisha Burrowes – Morgan Stanley• Rosalyn C. Charles, Esq.• David S. Feldman – Newark Beth Israel Medical Center• Michael Fleming – Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo, PC• Sherkera Green – Chase Manhattan Bank• Jason Grove – Port Authority of New York and New Jersey• Denise Muhammad – ULEC Guild President• Gita Rao – Sage Impact Investment Advisory LLC• Robert T. Ross- Private Wealth Advisor• Alison Sailing – K&L Gates, LLP• Mark A. Smith – Bioventus• Annie Sneed-Godfrey – Water Works Laundromat• Dr. Michael Straker – Best Care OB/GYN• Perren M. Thomas – Oppenheimer Co.• Dr. Charles Washington – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center• David Williams - Panasonic________________________________________2025–2026 OfficersThe following officers were elected to lead the Board of Trustees:• Chari: Perren Thomas• Vice Chair: Dr. Charles Washington• Treasurer: Robert Ross• Secretary: David Wiliams• Recording Secretary; Rosalyn Charles“This is a defining moment for our organization and the communities we serve,” said Perren Thomas, Incoming Board Chair. “The Urban League of Essex County has a proud history of advancing opportunity and equity, but we are operating in an era where the nonprofit sector faces unprecedented financial pressures, and hard-won civil rights gains are under attack. Our responsibility now is not only to sustain the progress we’ve made, but to accelerate it. I am honored to step into this role and work alongside our incredible team, partners, and supporters to meet this challenge head-on.”

