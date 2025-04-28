Big Rock Creek’s Boil at Big Rock Returns Memorial Day Weekend

Boil at Big Rock Logo Kids on the bounce houses at Big Rock Creek

A Full Day of Crawfish, Live Music, Family Fun, and Fireworks at Big Rock Creek

This event has become a favorite tradition for many families in our area” — Becky Lindblom

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBig Rock Creek’s Boil at Big Rock Returns Memorial Day WeekendBig Rock Creek will once again host its annual Boil at Big Rock celebration on Saturday, May 24, 2025, bringing families and friends together for a full day of food, music, games, and outdoor activities to kick off the summer season.Held on the historic 980-acre property just north of St. Croix Falls, the event will feature a traditional Cajun-style crawfish boil along with a variety of family-friendly attractions. Guests can enjoy live music throughout the day, bounce houses, pony rides, yard games, and even crawfish races. For those looking to cool off, Big Rock Creek’s private lake will be open for swimming.In addition to the crawfish boil, the Pizza Barn will be open, offering alternative food options for guests who prefer something different from Cajun cuisine. The evening will conclude with a fireworks show over the scenic St. Croix Valley."This event has become a favorite tradition for many families in our area," said Becky Lindblom of Big Rock Creek. "It’s a chance to enjoy great food, great company, and all the beauty our property has to offer as summer begins." Camping, glamping, and lodging options are available on-site for those who wish to extend their stay over Memorial Day weekend. Big Rock Creek offers a mix of rustic outdoor experiences with modern amenities, making it an accessible getaway for families and groups.Event Details:📅 Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025📍 Location: Big Rock Creek, 1674 State Highway 87, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024🎟 Tickets and lodging information: www.bigrockcreekwi.com Media Contact:Becky LindblomBig Rock Creekinfo@bigrockcreekwi.com(715) 501-8172

