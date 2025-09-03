Lisa Rites Releases Navigating Grief And Divorce — A Brave And Honest Account Of Healing And Holding Family Together

Navigating Grief and Divorce by Lisa Rites

A personal story through heartbreak becomes a guide for resilience, love, and renewal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lisa Rites announces the release of her heartfelt story, Navigating Grief and Divorce: A Journey Through Grief and Healing While Keeping Family Bonds Strong After Divorce. This courageous book explores what it means to face the loss of a marriage while working to keep love and family connections intact. Written with unflinching honesty and deep compassion, it offers comfort and insight to anyone navigating separation, grief, or profound life changes.

In Navigating Grief and Divorce, Rites shares her deeply personal story of heartache, hope, and renewal. Rather than portraying divorce solely as an ending, she reframes it as a process of loss, transition, and, ultimately, growth. Through her journey, she shows how grief and resilience can coexist, and how even in moments of fracture, family ties can remain strong and meaningful.

Her inspiration for writing was simple but powerful: to help others. “I felt that people could benefit from my story,” Rites explains. “I wanted to show that while divorce can feel like grief itself, it is also possible to find healing, stability, and renewed strength—not just for yourself, but for your loved ones too. My ex-husband and I have managed to stay on friendly terms, and one of the key lessons I hope readers take away is that it’s possible to maintain a positive relationship even after a breakup. We’re still able to support each other and share a friendship to this day.”

The book speaks to a wide audience—anyone who has faced loss, whether through divorce, death, or major life upheaval. Readers will find in Rites’ words both a mirror of their own struggles and a roadmap toward resilience. For some, it will offer practical guidance; for others, reassurance that they are not alone.

With Navigating Grief and Divorce, Lisa Rites steps forward as a compassionate voice for healing. Her story is a testament to the courage it takes to confront life’s hardest trials while holding on to love, hope, and the bonds of family.

Navigating Grief and Divorce is available now through major book retailers, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Grief-Divorce-Journey-Through-Healing/dp/B0F1HVQRWQ

