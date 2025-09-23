Launching Clueless: Tom McQueen’s Candid Take on Business Leadership

Author Tom McQueen

New Book Clueless: The Tragic State of Leadership in Business Today (And What To Do About It!) Exposes and Solves Modern Leadership Failures

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his bold new book, Clueless: The Tragic State of Leadership in Business Today (And What To Do About It!), Tom McQueen delivers a timely and unfiltered wake-up call to the corporate world. More than just a critique, the book provides specific, concrete solutions for repairing broken leadership models and building healthier organizations.

Targeted toward CEOs, managers, and supervisors, Clueless: The Tragic State of Leadership in Business Today (And What To Do About It!) challenges the longstanding myths of corporate leadership. McQueen questions the traditional playbook and explains why so many executives lack the self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and strategic foresight required to lead effectively. With clear-eyed analysis, practical examples, and actionable solutions, he urges readers to examine the cost of ignoring the human element within businesses.

McQueen, who brings a career’s worth of experience in leadership roles, connects with readers through candid storytelling and real-life scenarios. He does not rely on corporate jargon or theoretical frameworks. Instead, he offers the kind of honest evaluation that often eludes boardrooms and management retreats. This grounded approach lends serious credibility to his call for cultural change within executive leadership.

“At every level of leadership, we face a crisis—not just in competence but in character,” writes McQueen. “I’ve sat in meetings with decision-makers who were brilliant on paper but toxic in person. This book is about naming those dynamics, offering real solutions, and helping others avoid becoming part of the

problem.”

Clueless is not just a critique; it’s a rallying cry. McQueen empowers readers with actionable insights to foster accountability, drive authentic engagement, and embrace humility as a leadership strength. He makes clear that transformation begins not in corporate policy manuals, but in the personal reflection

and courage of each leader willing to listen and learn.

The book touches on recurring issues such as the disconnect between upper management and frontline teams, the dangers of ego-driven cultures, and the erosion of trust in corporate environments. Yet McQueen is not without hope. He outlines a path to lead with integrity and compassion, making Clueless

as much a guidebook for reform as it is a compelling critique.

Leadership professionals and those aspiring to lead will find Clueless: The Tragic State of Leadership in Business Today (And What To Do About It!) a sobering yet essential read. Drawing from hands-on business experience rather than academic theory, McQueen speaks directly to those who have felt frustrated by inefficiency, disconnection, and poor leadership within their organizations.

In today’s evolving work environment, where transparency and authenticity matter more than ever, Clueless delivers urgent insights with lasting resonance. It is a must-read for anyone seeking to redefine what effective leadership looks like in the 21st century.

Read it here: https://www.amazon.com/Clueless-Tragic-State-Leadership-Business/dp/B0FPJK31SK

