Elizabeth Mikotowicz Releases No Justice Just Us — A Harrowing True Crime Memoir of Survival, Injustice, & Redemption

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, artist, and survivor Elizabeth Mikotowicz shares her remarkable journey in No Justice Just Us, a true crime memoir that lays bare the devastating consequences of domestic violence, addiction, and systemic corruption. At once heartbreaking and inspiring, the book traces her path from trauma to incarceration and ultimately to redemption, offering an unflinching look at the cracks in America’s promise of freedom and justice.

In No Justice Just Us, Mikotowicz recounts the life-altering events that began with an abusive relationship, a traumatic brain injury, and an addiction to opioids—circumstances that spiraled after she was denied refuge at a domestic violence shelter. Her story exposes the cruelty and corruption she endured behind prison walls, where the slogan “land of the free” rang hollow. Yet, amid the darkness, Mikotowicz found the strength to reclaim her voice, heal, and emerge with a mission to inspire others.

Her inspiration for writing came from a deeply personal place. “I wanted to turn a negative into a positive and maybe be a voice for those who are silenced,” she explains. By sharing her story, she hopes to shine a light on injustices often hidden from public view and to remind survivors that their voices matter.

The book’s intended audience is wide-ranging: women, trauma survivors, people in recovery, advocates for justice reform, and anyone who believes in the dignity of humanity. With raw honesty and unwavering courage, Mikotowicz challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths while also offering hope and proof of resilience.

Since her release, Elizabeth Mikotowicz has emerged as a writer, artist, and entrepreneur. She has won two writing contests, had poetry published, and brought her artwork to the community through exhibitions. Once a muralist behind prison walls, she now channels her creativity into an environmentally friendly clothing brand inspired by her art. No Justice Just Us marks her next chapter: using her voice and experience to fuel awareness, change, and healing.

No Justice Just Us will be officially released on September 27, 2025, and will be available through major booksellers.

For more information, visit https://www.elizabethmikotowicz.com. You can also follow Elizabeth on Instagram and TikTok at @EPM_ART_1111.

