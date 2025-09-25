Marty Katz Expands the Mark Schaffer Thriller Universe

Blind Revenge: A Mark Schaffer Thriller by Marty Katz

Building on the success of Hot Potato, Katz delivers Blind Revenge: A Mark Schaffer Thriller — a pulse-pounding sequel of conspiracy, betrayal, and survival.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thriller author Marty Katz delivers another edge-of-your-seat ride with Blind Revenge: A Mark Schaffer Thriller, the explosive sequel to Hot Potato. Together, the two novels introduce readers to Mark Schaffer, a police officer thrust into extraordinary global conflicts that threaten both his country and his family.

Katz’s previous novel, Hot Potato, earned solid reviews for its gripping narrative and chilling plausibility. Set against the backdrop of the Berlin Wall’s fall, it revealed a hidden sect within the Russian government orchestrating a plan to destabilize the United States. In the midst of political chaos and espionage, Schaffer stumbles into the conspiracy after responding to a routine call at Port Everglades—only to find himself caught in a deadly race to prevent catastrophe.

The new sequel, Blind Revenge, raises the stakes even higher. Picking up just three months later, the novel finds America once again facing grave international consequences. This time, the conflict turns personal: Schaffer and his wife, Jill, are kidnapped in retaliation for his earlier heroics, pulling him into a new confrontation where failure is not an option.

“Thrillers should grip you from the start and never let go,” says Katz. “My goal was to build on the momentum of Hot Potato by crafting a sequel that pushes the danger closer to home while keeping the same authenticity and urgency that readers loved.”

Readers of Katz’s series can expect:

● A grounded, everyman protagonist — a police officer, not a seasoned spy — forced to navigate global stakes.

● Authentic detail and real-world geopolitics that make the stories eerily believable.

● Complex characters whose struggles mirror real human fears and strengths.

● Escalating suspense that blends personal danger with international intrigue.

With Hot Potato having established a foundation of praise and Blind Revenge earning early acclaim, Katz’s Mark Schaffer series is quickly cementing itself as a must-read for fans of Tom Clancy–style thrillers. Together, the books highlight how one man’s actions can alter the course of history — and how even when a battle seems won, the fight may only just be beginning.

About the Author

Marty Katz is an accomplished thriller novelist whose works blend fast-paced action with insightful commentary on global affairs. Drawing inspiration from contemporary geopolitics, he crafts stories that not only keep readers hooked but also invite reflection on power, loyalty, and the fragile balance between order and chaos.

