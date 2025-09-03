Benny Bee Launches Limited-Edition T-Shirts to Fund the Future of Adaptive Clothing for Kids

Each purchase is a small act of kindness that helps bring independence and joy to a child’s daily life.” — Elicen Renz, founder and creative director of Benny Bee Wear

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benny Bee, the inclusive children’s fashion brand founded by designer Élicen Renz, is proud to unveil a limited-edition collection of three unisex t-shirts designed to raise funds for adaptive clothing that empowers children and young adults with disabilities.Created with love and intention, this special collection features playful, bold designs and standard unisex fits made to be worn and embraced by all ages and genders. Every shirt sold helps fund the creation of thoughtfully designed adaptive apparel–bringing comfort, dignity, and confidence to kids who need it most.“These t-shirts are more than just something to wear–they’re a way to show up for one another,” says Élicen Renz, founder and creative director of Benny Bee. “Each purchase is a small act of kindness that helps bring independence and joy to a child’s daily life.”𝗙𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗚𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸All proceeds from the capsule collection will go directly toward the production of Benny Bee’s next line of adaptive clothing, including:• Easy-dress styles with zippers, magnetic fasteners, and other features to support kids with motor or sensory challenges• Soft, sensory-friendly materials that prioritize comfort without compromising on style• Designs that feel modern, expressive, and inclusive–celebrating differences instead of hiding themThe collection blends high-quality materials with joyful graphics, offering pieces that feel good to wear and do good in the world.For many families, finding stylish, functional clothing for children with disabilities can be a daily struggle. Benny Bee was founded to change that, by offering designs that support both function and self-esteem, while honoring every child’s individuality.This campaign is an invitation for everyone–parents, caregivers, educators, and allies–to be part of something bigger. Wearing Benny Bee is a statement of inclusion, compassion, and hope.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁The three unisex t-shirt designs are available now in limited quantities at https://bennybeewear.com . Sizes range from kids to adults, so anyone can wear their heart on their sleeve—literally. 100% of proceeds will go toward Benny Bee’s next adaptive collection.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗻𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗲Benny Bee is a children’s fashion brand founded by designer Élicen Oliveira, with a mission to celebrate all abilities through joyful, inclusive design. With a background rooted in craftsmanship and care, Benny Bee creates adaptive clothing that empowers kids to feel seen, comfortable, and proud, because fashion should fit everyone.To learn more or explore other ways to support, visit https://bennybeewear.com or contact media@thaiseliasenpr.com.

