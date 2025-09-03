STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISING PRESIDENT TRUMP ON THE DECREASE IN US AGRICULTURAL TRADE DEFICIT

I'm pleased to see the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) recent forecast indicating that our agricultural trade deficit is beginning to improve and decrease.

This progress is a direct result of bold leadership of both U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and President Trump and their prioritization of agricultural trade. They advocate for farmers, challenge China and unwarranted export burdens, and ensure America’s producers are receiving fair treatment.

Texas agriculture is a global leader, and we must ensure that our products remain competitive on the world stage. Fortunately, we finally have an administration that is prioritizing farmers and ranchers. I want to thank President Trump and his administration for this vital support.