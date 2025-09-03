Turnkey Capital Inc enters a licensing deal with Government Contractor
Eric Aedan Fitzgerald, Director of Intelligence ALG
Turnkey Capital to receive $90 million dollars per year for software license deal.
Turnkey Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TKCI)
Turnkey Capital Inc will provide maintenance and technical services for this platform including the use of trained AI models for automated defense machines "ADMs" and hazardous materials detection.
Other terms are being negotiated for a more longterm relationship with Turnkey Capital as a potential primary software provider.
About Turnkey Capital Inc.
Turnkey Capital Inc. is engaged in providing AI services. The company has created an Adaptive Intelligence platform, dedicated to developing and deploying security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to safeguard America's national security and protect consumers.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.
Megan Verma
Turnkey Capital Inc
+1 949-612-2777
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.