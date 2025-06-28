Turnkey Capital Inc. Earns Impact Award, Offers Free Lifetime AI Cybersecurity to 1M iOS Users

TKCI

Impact Award Winner Turnkey Capital Inc. Redefines Mobile Security with First AI-Powered iOS Cybersecurity App, Offering Free Lifetime Access to Early Adopters.

Turnkey Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TKCI)

MURRIETA , CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turnkey Capital Inc., a leader in developing advanced cybersecurity solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Impact Award for AI and Consumer Security, recognizing its significant contributions to the field. This accolade follows a highly successful engagement at the recent Investor's Convention, hosted by the esteemed Global Capital Network, where the company's Aedan Intelligence app garnered substantial positive responses and interest from attendees.The convention provided a key platform for Turnkey Capital Inc. to showcase the innovative Aedan Intelligence app, which offers cutting-edge Adaptive Intelligence cybersecurity. While Turnkey Capital Inc. has a proven track record with its robust full-spectrum Android application, which was successfully launched prior to the iOS version, the recent focus was on the groundbreaking iOS offering.Notably, Aedan Intelligence stands as the first and only AI-powered cybersecurity app available on the iOS system, marking a significant advancement in mobile security. The company's booth experienced consistent engagement, with investors and industry professionals commending the app's unique capabilities and its proactive approach to digital security. A point of particular excitement among attendees was Turnkey Capital Inc.'s unwavering commitment that it does not store or sell user data, reinforcing trust and privacy at the core of its operations.A highlight of Turnkey Capital Inc.'s participation was a strategic panel discussion, during which a pivotal announcement was made: the first one million users to download the Aedan Intelligence app on iOS will receive free lifetime access to its robust cybersecurity features, including all future updates. This initiative underscores Turnkey Capital Inc.'s commitment to widespread digital protection and leadership in the iOS security landscape.Currently, the Aedan Intelligence app for Apple devices focuses on comprehensive file scanning for cybersecurity. The Android solution, available through a subscription of $3.99 monthly or $39.99 annually, integrates Adaptive Intelligence cybersecurity, a sophisticated scanner, and a real-time response firewall, offering extensive protection at a highly competitive price point. The combination of advanced features, affordability, and a strong privacy stance positions Aedan Intelligence uniquely within the consumer cybersecurity market.Receiving the Impact Award for AI and Consumer Security is a testament to Turnkey Capital Inc.'s dedication and the transformative capabilities of Aedan Intelligence. The experience at the Global Capital Network's Investor's Convention further validated the market's demand for intelligent, adaptive security and privacy-focused solutions. Turnkey Capital Inc. is proud to expand access to its technology, offering unparalleled value to both iOS and Android users.Aedan Intelligence differentiates itself through its adaptive capabilities, which allow it to continuously evolve and predict new threats, providing a dynamic defense against an ever-changing cyber landscape. Turnkey Capital Inc. remains focused on delivering high-impact security solutions that empower users with peace of mind and data integrity.About Turnkey Capital Inc.:Turnkey Capital Inc. is engaged in providing AI services. The company has created an Adaptive Intelligence platform dedicated to developing and deploying security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to safeguard America's national security and protect consumers.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements.A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

