Eric Aedan Fitzgerald V, retires from Turnkey Capital Inc at 41

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Chairman and serial investor Eric Aedan Fitzgerald V, retires from Turnkey Capital Inc to return his focus to his role as Director of Intelligence on modular mobile data centers and automated avionics facilities for the Intelligence community with ALG . The former Chairman intends to donate 50% of his wealth into various open-source projects and independent entertainment technology.Director Fitzgerald will be succeeded by Gary E. Griffes as Chairman of the Board and President of Turnkey Capital Inc. The company also welcomes Andréa Melone as Executive Liaison to the Board of Directors at Turnkey Capital Inc, where she will help guide day-to-day operations in a non-executive officer capacity and support the company’s strategic initiatives.Turnkey Capital Inc plans to uplist on the NASDAQ Capital Markets from the current OTC Markets this year.About Turnkey Capital Inc.Turnkey Capital Inc. is engaged in providing AI services. The company has created an Adaptive Intelligence platform, dedicated to developing and deploying security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to safeguard America's national security and protect consumers.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.

