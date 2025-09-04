PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO. LAUNCHES NEW TO-GO FAMILY COMFORT MEALS LINEUP STARTING AT $29.99

Breakfast All Day, perfect for any time of day, including breakfast for dinner or hosting weekend brunches.

Brand introduces affordable, convenient home-style dinners for on-the-go families

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's back-to-school season, and Perkins American Food Co. , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its home-style meals and value all day, is rolling out a new lineup of Family Comfort Meals, designed to help parents simplify dinnertime.Starting at $29.99, Perkins Family meals serve four people and include a choice of entree, two classic sides, and four freshly baked biscuits. Meals are available for carryout or delivery, making it easy to enjoy a comforting, home-style dinner with the whole family."Now that school is back in session, we know families are constantly on the go between work, homework, practices and everything in between. Our Family Meals are designed for real life,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co. “They are convenient, affordable and perfect for enjoying at home with the whole family. Starting at just $29.99, our family meals make it easy to bring a hot, satisfying dinner to your table without the stress of cooking.”Available Family Meal Entrees Include:Breakfast All Day: Perfect for any time of day, including breakfast for dinner or hosting weekend brunches, this meal includes Perkins famous buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, and a choice of two breakfast meats, including Applewood smoked bacon strips, sausage patties, or sausage links.Classic Pot Roast: Tender braised beef with sweet green peas, carrots, onions and a hearty beef gravy.Crispy Chicken Strips: Breaded chicken breast strips served with your choice of Honey Mustard or BBQ sauce.Grilled Chicken: This Southwestern inspired meal pairs our seasoned and grilled chicken breasts with a black bean and corn relish.Home-style Meatloaf: Savory sweet-glazed meatloaf topped with crispy onions and a rich beef gravy.Craving more? Round out your Family Meals with something sweet, like a four pack of cookies, a family size serving of strawberry cream cheese crispers or a freshly made pie!Guests can order online for pickup or delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com . First time e-Club members receive 20% off their next visit after signing up, along with exclusive offers throughout the year.About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator alongwith innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/lqen7ctvh6ql6wnzj2xkf/AJMVM5gCTvJDZrIbWYeVuOI?rlkey=c5l3pc0g8w38ee4u1vrl7clm1&st=ktft090z&dl=0

