Maryland State Police, Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Woman’s Death in Anne Arundel County

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department continue a joint investigation into the death of a woman found deceased in Anne Arundel County.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been positively confirmed. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.

The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation. The preliminary investigation has revealed a potential connection to an ongoing missing persons report in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack were dispatched to the area of eastbound US Route 50 in Annapolis for the report of a disabled vehicle. Upon arrival, troopers observed the female lying unresponsive in a grassy area off of the highway. Information obtained through the investigation indicates the disabled vehicle does not belong to the deceased and is unrelated to the investigation.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Southern Region responded to the scene. State Police crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence. 

Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department are leading the joint investigation. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP or contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).  Tips may also be submitted online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or the “P3 Tips.” Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation remains active.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

