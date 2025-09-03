Judge + Associates Architects & Planners Relocates Office to Vail, Colorado

Judge + Associates Architects & Planners has announced the relocation of its office from Edwards, CO to Vail, CO, strengthening its presence in the Vail Valley.

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge + Associates Architects & Planners, an award-winning design firm specializing in luxury residential and resort projects, has announced the relocation of its headquarters from Edwards, Colorado, to 784 Potato Patch Drive Vail, CO 81657.

The move underscores the firm’s long-standing connection to the Vail Valley, where its projects have shaped the architectural identity of mountain communities for nearly three decades. By situating its office in Vail, the practice is positioning itself closer to many of its current clients, projects, and collaborators.

The Vail location offers enhanced accessibility for homeowners, developers, and community partners. It also provides the firm with a base to continue advancing sustainable building practices, which have been a defining element of its portfolio.

A Word from the President

“Our decision to relocate reflects both our growth and our commitment to the community that has supported us since the very beginning,” said Brian Judge, President of Judge + Associates.

About Us

Judge + Associates Architects & Planners is a boutique architecture and planning firm based in Vail, Colorado. Founded in 1996, the practice offers expertise in custom residential design, resort and hospitality projects, land planning, and sustainable building solutions. Recognized among the top mountain architecture firms, Judge + Associates combines design innovation with environmental responsibility to deliver projects that reflect the character of Colorado’s mountain communities.

