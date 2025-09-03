Support Your Girlfriends Successfully Concludes 7th Annual Retreat Celebrating Sisterhood, Empowerment, and Community
More than two dozen notable women came together for a week of inspiration and connection, which fosters growth and lasting bonds
The five-day retreat, themed “Getting Back to Us: Wholesome Friendships Lead to Impactful Sisterships,” featured dynamic sessions designed to uplift and unite women. From island excursions and wellness experiences to panels on financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, and personal growth, attendees embraced the mantras of SupportHER, CelebrateHER, and Pow(H)er!
This year’s retreat was absolutely wonderful! I feel truly thankful to Barbados Marketing Tourism Inc. and Apes Hill Barbados for opening a warm and inviting space for me and my #GlossyPosse tribe of women. As women of color, it's essential to have moments and spaces that celebrate all aspects of who we are, from our dreams and desires to our struggles and happiness, which is exactly what this retreat provides. - Dr. Nikkia McClain, Founder, Support Your Girlfriends
Highlights of the retreat included the Keynote Dinner, hosted by Nikkia McClain, which set the tone for an authentic and purposeful week. A community conversation with Barbados NGO “I AM A GIRL,” led by Jen Hayse Lee, the new author of The Golden Hoops. Wellness & Lifestyle Workshops: sessions with Modupé Rouse, Lucinda Cross, Debra Marshall, Arkell Cox, and Charreah Jackson. The finale Pow(H)er dinner “Getting Back to Sistership,” hosted by Sharene “Shay” Wood.
This year’s retreat was made possible with the generous support of sponsors, including Finally Free, Formin, Ruby Love, Chef2Nite, Buoy, The Bump, Bonadenatura, Boob-Eez, Amy L. Bernstein, Already Enough, Radiant Life Turned On, Did Dat Wigs, EvesAndCo, Front Porch Comedy, KOKORO, Marriage Transformation, Naked Nutrition, OH Mazing, PhiHealth, Prozis, Ruby Sampson, Stack, Sunshine & Agape, The Passport Polish, and Wiley’s Fine. Their partnership underscored the importance of investing in spaces that amplify women’s voices and foster lifelong sisterhood.
To learn more about Support Your Girlfriends, visit www.supportyourgirlfriends.org, or to interview Nikkia McClain, Founder of Support Your Girlfriends, contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835.
ABOUT SUPPORT YOUR GIRLFRIENDS
Support Your Girlfriends (SYG) is an annual empowerment experience founded by Dr. Nikkia McClain, CEO and Founder of Tené Nicole Creative Agency. Designed as a safe, inspiring, and transformative space, SYG unites women leaders, innovators, and change-makers to connect, celebrate, and grow together. Through intentional sisterhood and authentic connection, SYG continues to champion the power of uplifting women.
