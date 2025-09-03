Support Your Girlfriends Successfully Concludes 7th Annual Retreat Celebrating Sisterhood, Empowerment, and Community

More than two dozen notable women came together for a week of inspiration and connection, which fosters growth and lasting bonds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support Your Girlfriends (SYG) , a 501(c)(3), founded by communications strategist and expert Dr. Nikkia Tené McClain in partnership with Barbados Marketing Tourism Inc. , proudly concluded its 7th Annual Empowerment Retreat in Barbados, August 25–29, 2025. The transformative gathering brought together 30 powerhouse women, entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and leaders for a week of intentional connection, impactful conversations, and celebration of sisterhood.The five-day retreat, themed “Getting Back to Us: Wholesome Friendships Lead to Impactful Sisterships,” featured dynamic sessions designed to uplift and unite women. From island excursions and wellness experiences to panels on financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, and personal growth, attendees embraced the mantras of SupportHER, CelebrateHER, and Pow(H)er!This year’s retreat was absolutely wonderful! I feel truly thankful to Barbados Marketing Tourism Inc. and Apes Hill Barbados for opening a warm and inviting space for me and my #GlossyPosse tribe of women. As women of color, it's essential to have moments and spaces that celebrate all aspects of who we are, from our dreams and desires to our struggles and happiness, which is exactly what this retreat provides. - Dr. Nikkia McClain, Founder, Support Your GirlfriendsHighlights of the retreat included the Keynote Dinner, hosted by Nikkia McClain, which set the tone for an authentic and purposeful week. A community conversation with Barbados NGO “I AM A GIRL,” led by Jen Hayse Lee, the new author of The Golden Hoops. Wellness & Lifestyle Workshops: sessions with Modupé Rouse, Lucinda Cross, Debra Marshall, Arkell Cox, and Charreah Jackson. The finale Pow(H)er dinner “Getting Back to Sistership,” hosted by Sharene “Shay” Wood.This year’s retreat was made possible with the generous support of sponsors, including Finally Free, Formin, Ruby Love, Chef2Nite, Buoy, The Bump, Bonadenatura, Boob-Eez, Amy L. Bernstein, Already Enough, Radiant Life Turned On, Did Dat Wigs, EvesAndCo, Front Porch Comedy, KOKORO, Marriage Transformation, Naked Nutrition, OH Mazing, PhiHealth, Prozis, Ruby Sampson, Stack, Sunshine & Agape, The Passport Polish, and Wiley’s Fine. Their partnership underscored the importance of investing in spaces that amplify women’s voices and foster lifelong sisterhood.To learn more about Support Your Girlfriends, visit www.supportyourgirlfriends.org , or to interview Nikkia McClain, Founder of Support Your Girlfriends, contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835.ABOUT SUPPORT YOUR GIRLFRIENDSSupport Your Girlfriends (SYG) is an annual empowerment experience founded by Dr. Nikkia McClain, CEO and Founder of Tené Nicole Creative Agency. Designed as a safe, inspiring, and transformative space, SYG unites women leaders, innovators, and change-makers to connect, celebrate, and grow together. Through intentional sisterhood and authentic connection, SYG continues to champion the power of uplifting women.

Support Your Girlfriends #GlossyPosse Goes Viral

