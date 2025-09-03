Naturemary Launches Fundraising Initiative with Arthritis Society Canada

Image of +Therapy Roll On Image of Founder Sonia Mary Kalra

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naturemary is proud to announce a new fundraising partnership with Arthritis Society Canada, united by a shared mission to improve the lives of Canadians living with arthritis.Through this meaningful collaboration, Naturemary aims to raise both funds and awareness to advance arthritis education, advocacy, and increase access to effective, natural treatment options. Naturemary’s science-backed pain relief products—inspired by nature and perfected by innovation—are designed to help manage arthritis-related pain, support mobility, and enhance the quality of life for people across the country."Arthritis is not what many people think it is. It’s a life-altering disease that affects men, women, and children across Canada. To make progress, we need bold thinking, new approaches, and supporters who will help amplify the call for change. We are pleased to have Naturemary join our community in raising awareness and funds, and driving this important conversation forward."— Carleen Pauliuk, Vice President, Western Canada, Arthritis Society Canada“This initiative is deeply personal to us,” says Kapil Kalra, President of Naturemary.“Arthritis affects millions of Canadians, and our mission is to bring them relief, hope, and the knowledge that they are not alone in their journey toward better health.”With arthritis affecting over 6 million Canadians, the need for education and innovative care solutions is more urgent than ever. By combining Naturemary’s expertise in natural pain relief with Arthritis Society Canada’s leadership in advocacy and support, this partnership represents a significant step forward in helping Canadians live more comfortably and confidently."At Naturemary, our mission has always been rooted in helping people live healthier, more comfortable lives through the power of natural wellness. Partnering with the Arthritis Society is an incredible step forward in that journey. Together, we’re bringing greater awareness, support, and innovative solutions to those living with arthritis, and making a meaningful difference in communities across Canada."— Sonia Mary Kalra, CEO of NaturemaryAbout NaturemaryNaturemary is a Canadian company specializing in natural, science-driven pain relief products. Using proprietary extraction processes and cutting-edge formulations, Naturemary’s mission is to deliver safe, effective solutions that improve well-being, while staying true to nature and proud to be the Fastest Growing Pain Relief Brand in Canada About Arthritis Society CanadaFounded in 1948, Arthritis Society Canada is the only national charity dedicated solely to improving the lives of people with arthritis. Arthritis is Canada’s most common chronic condition, affecting 1 in 5 Canadians, including 25,000 children. Over half of those living with arthritis are under the age of 65, defying the misconception that arthritis only affects older adults.Arthritis Society Canada is the country’s largest charitable funder of arthritis research, investing more than $230 million since its inception. The organization is committed to driving innovative research, advocating for policy change, and providing education and support to build a future where Canadians are free from the devastating effects of arthritis.

