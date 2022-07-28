naturemary | self-care + wellness Signs Distribution Deal with Purity Life

Unlocking Nature's Healing Powers - We have a deep and thorough understanding of the biology of the human body.

Self-care is your journey, take care of your body, health and mental well being. Thank you to all our customers that allow us to help them on their journey of self-care and healing” — Sonia Kalra BSc, dHSA, CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- naturemary Inc. a leader in plant-based, science backed self-care products, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution deal with Canada's leading distributor of natural health products, Purity Life Health Products LP ("Purity")."We are excited to be working with Purity, a leader in the personal health and wellness space," said Kapil Kalra, Co-Founder. "As an organization dedicated to improving the lives of people, Purity is the perfect distributor for our line of body care products, a curated collection of biologically active skincare bath and wellness products. This partnership is just the beginning; thanks to this distribution channel, consumers will soon be able to purchase our products at thousands of retail locations and e-commerce websites across Canada."Purity has been supplying Canada with high quality natural healthy living products for nearly 40 years. From their distribution hubs in western and eastern Canada, Purity supplies over 7,000 stores, making them the largest distributor of supplements and health and beauty products in the country. Purity supplies all the major retailers in Canada as well as 1000’s of independents that our customers often frequent.The naturemary family of products include Vogue and Vanity Fair recognized mineral soak Bath Teas, Dream Feet Pedicure Stick, Face Oils & Sprays, Body Care, and Natural Health Products coming soon."This partnership represents only the latest step in our ongoing sales strategy," said Sonia Kalra , Chief Executive Officer. "Between our existing brick and mortar and online sales channels, and the market access that Purity gives us, we look forward to naturemary becoming the product of choice for the health and beauty customer.About naturemary | self-care + wellnessnaturemary has become a leader in the plant-based skincare and wellness space based in Calgary, Canada. The Company has developed the first of its kind line of terpene skincare + wellness products globally.

Behind The Science - What Makes NatureMary Unique?