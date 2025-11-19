Naturemary Announces Major National Retail Expansion Across Sobeys Banners, London Drugs, Calgary Co-op and More

Naturemary on shelves in all Major Retailers

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naturemary, the Canadian leader in natural pain-relief and wellness formulations, is proud to announce its largest retail expansion to date, securing placements across multiple national and regional chains totaling over 500 new retail locations.This expansion includes: Sobeys National Group — rolling out under seven major banners with placement in 400 stores across CanadaLondon Drugs — launching across 90 West Coast locations, strengthening Naturemary’s presence in Western CanadaCalgary Co-op — adding a key regional partner in Alberta with strong consumer alignmentPlus numerous regional retailers and distributors, further deepening Naturemary’s reach in specialty wellness, pharmacy, and health-focused independentsThis milestone firmly positions Naturemary as one of the fastest-growing natural pain-relief brands in the country, driven by its proprietary extraction processes, clinically aligned formulations, and rapidly expanding consumer demand.A Pivotal Moment in Naturemary’s GrowthThe newly secured retail partnerships represent a turning point in the company’s history, transitioning from foundation-building to nationwide scalability. With additional distributors and category partners in the pipeline, Naturemary is on track to become a mainstream wellness brand accessible coast-to-coast.Learn more about our wholesale program.Quote from President Kapil Kalra“This moment is incredibly meaningful for our team,” said Kapil Kalra, President of Naturemary. “Each new retail partner reflects trust in our products, our science, and the consistency we’ve worked so hard to deliver. Expanding nationally with groups like Sobeys and regionally with leaders like London Drugs and Calgary Co-op marks the beginning of a new chapter. These partnerships validate the work we’ve done and open the door to a future where Naturemary becomes a household name in natural pain relief across Canada and beyond.”About NaturemaryNaturemary is a Canadian wellness company specializing in natural, fast-acting pain-relief solutions powered by proprietary extraction processes and high-efficacy formulas. The company is committed to creating accessible, plant-based products that support everyday wellness and recovery. With a rapidly growing retail footprint, global export strategy, and a science-forward approach, Naturemary is shaping the future of natural pain relief.

