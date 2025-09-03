The Capital Grille Opens at Lilia Waikiki, Bringing Elevated Dining to Honolulu

The Capital Grille Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails (Courtesy The Capital Grille)

Fine Dining Restaurant Brings Acclaimed Steaks, World-Class Wines, and Personalized Service to the Heart of Waikiki

Bringing The Capital Grille to Hawaii has been a longtime vision, and we’re incredibly proud to make it a reality. We look forward to welcoming both kamaaina (locals) and visitors to enjoy it.” — Vince Espino, Franchisee, The Capital Grille Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Capital Grille , nationally renowned for its dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and award-winning wine list, will officially open its doors in Honolulu on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Located at the Lilia Waikiki in the heart of Waikiki, the new restaurant brings its signature luxury dining experience to Hawaii—offering personalized, anticipatory service in a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, complemented by exceptional culinary craftsmanship.“Bringing The Capital Grille to Hawaii has been a longtime vision, and we’re incredibly proud to make it a reality,” said Vince Espino, franchisee for The Capital Grille Hawaii and owner of Union Mak Corp. “Lilia Waikiki is the perfect setting to introduce this elevated dining experience to Hawaii, and we look forward to welcoming both kamaaina (locals) and visitors to enjoy it.”“We are excited to expand operations with Union Mak and bring The Capital Grille to Hawaii,” said Brad Smith, President of Darden Franchising. “As a restaurant that is renowned for its attentive service, Vince and his team will help deliver exceptional experiences to guests of The Capital Grille in the heart of Waikiki.”The Capital Grille is best known for expertly prepared steaks, dry-aged on site for 18–24 days to achieve unparalleled flavor and tenderness. Each cut is hand-carved daily by the restaurant’s in-house butcher, with signature selections including the Porcini Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye with 15-Year Aged Balsamic, Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip, and Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence.The restaurant also offers a blend of timeless classics and inventive dishes made with the finest ingredients. Signature appetizers and sides include Pan-Fried Calamari with Hot Cherry Peppers, Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese, and Lobster and Crab Cakes. Each morning, a dedicated pastry chef prepares desserts from scratch, such as The Capital Grille Cheesecake (served brûlée style) and Coconut Cream Pie.Guests are invited to enjoy The Doli, The Capital Grille’s iconic signature martini. Made with Wheatley American Craft Vodka, the cocktail is infused in-house with Hawaii’s finest Dole pineapples for more than seven days and served chilled, straight up. Crafted since 1991, The Doli showcases elegance and simplicity in every pour.A hallmark of The Capital Grille is its acclaimed wine program, recognized by Wine Spectator for excellence. The restaurant offers an extensive selection of bottles and 34 wines by the glass—including rare vintages and limited-production offerings. Guests can expect personalized pairing recommendations from the restaurant’s General Manager and Certified Sommelier Jasmine Peterson and Chris Lord, Beverage Manager, and explore a curated iPad wine list tailored to global and local palates. For connoisseurs, 80 personalized wine lockers with brass nameplates are available for lease, offering access to exclusive wines and events.With seating for 252 guests, including three private dining rooms accommodating 12 to 24 people, The Capital Grille Hawaii is ideal for business dinners, celebrations, and intimate gatherings. Located at 2380 Kuhio Avenue, Suite L-101, on the ground floor of Lilia Waikiki, the restaurant spans approximately 8,080 square feet. The dining room is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. Complimentary valet parking is available for up to four hours for diners at Lilia Waikiki. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made via OpenTable.The opening of The Capital Grille in Waikiki is timely, as September is Hawaiian History Month, the perfect time to unveil portraits of some of Hawaiiʻs alii (traditional chiefs or royalty) which grace our walls, including Kamehameha The Great, King Kalakaua, and Queen Liliuokalani. Union Mak wanted to pay special tribute to Hawaii’s history, and will also donate proceeds from beverage sales during pre-opening events to Bishop Museum.About The Capital GrilleThe Capital Grille is a fine-dining restaurant that offers dry aged steaks, fresh seafood, a renowned wine list and professional service in an atmosphere of relaxed elegance. Open seven days a week, The Capital Grille is best known for its expertly prepared steaks, which are dry aged in-house and hand-carved in-restaurant by a butcher. The restaurant’s wine list features more than 225 bottles and 34 wines by the glass and has been honored by Wine Spectator magazine with an Award of Excellence for its breadth and depth.

