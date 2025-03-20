Tiki’s Grill & Bar Brings Aloha Spirit to Japan with the Opening of Tiki’s Tokyo in Shibuya on April 25, 2025

Artist rendering of the Yoyogi Park BE STAGE complex exterior (courtesy SHIBUYA Limited Liability Partnership) Artist rendering of Tikiʻs Tokyo interior (courtesy SHIBUYA Limited Liability Partnership) Bill Tobin, Managing Partner, Tikiʻs Grill & Bar

A partnership between Tiki's SHIBUYA LLP and Tiki's Grill & Bar, Tiki’s Tokyo is the first location outside Hawaii.

We are truly excited to introduce the people of Japan to a new island-inspired experience that combines the warm hospitality of Hawaii with the dynamic dining scene of Tokyo.” — Bill Tobin, Managing Partner, Tikiʻs Grill & Bar

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiki's Grill & Bar , the iconic Waikiki gathering place for award-winning Pacific Rim cuisine, live local entertainment, and the aloha spirit since 2002, will soon have a sister-restaurant in Honolulu's sister-city of Shibuya, Tokyo, at the brand new Yoyogi Park BE STAGE. Tiki's Tokyo will celebrate its grandopening on April 25th with special events to be announced soon.Tiki's Tokyo will include several concepts under one roof. The “Always Aloha” restaurant will give their guests a taste of the Hawaii lifestyle right in the heart of trendy Shibuya. The 160-seat restaurant will serve Pacific Rim cuisine fusing Hawaii and Japan food cultures - including some of the original Tiki’s most popular signature dishes. Tiki’s Tokyo is adopting the Tiki's philosophy of "Always Aloha” and welcoming everyone as ohana, or family. Its location facing Yoyogi Park’s greenery will create an oasis in the midst of one of the busiest cities in the world, so diners can relax and escape to Hawaii for a moment, while taking in the beautiful natural surroundings. Tiki's Tokyo will also have a dog-friendly area with 78 seats and a menu for your favorite pup.“For over 20 years, we have brought the spirit of Aloha to our guests through great food, handcrafted cocktails, and warm hospitality,” said Bill Tobin, managing partner of Tiki’s Grill & Bar in Waikiki, and one of its original founders. “When a couple of my UH (University of Hawaii) buddies and I decided to open Tiki’s back in 2002, we knew we wanted to create a special place where we would want to hang out with friends and family, a place locals and visitors could gather, celebrate, and feel like part of our family - and we’re so grateful because we succeeded and have been busy from day one. We’re looking forward to Tiki’s Tokyo bringing that same kind of feeling to their guests in Japan.Tobin continued, “The opportunity to expand to Tokyo with a great partner who shares our vision was a unique opportunity that we couldn’t pass up. We are truly excited to introduce the people of Japan to a new island-inspired experience that combines the warm hospitality of Hawaii with the dynamic dining scene of Tokyo.”About Tiki’s TokyoLocation: 1F BE STAGE, Yoyogi Park, 1-1-1 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0041Opening date: April 25, 2025Opening hours: 11:00 - 23:00 *Subject to changeSeating capacity: 160 seats; Dog-friendly area (78 seats)Management: Tiki's SHIBUYA Limited Liability PartnershipManagement: Royal Contract Service Co.URL: http://www.tikis.jp About Yoyogi Park BE STAGEA project by SHIBUYA Limited Liability Partnership - a collaboration between Tokyu Land Corporation, Zero-Ten Co., Ltd., and EDGE of Creative Co., Ltd., the Yoyogi Park BE STAGE complex is located across from the famous Yoyogi National Gymnasium which was built for the 1964 Summer Olympics. It will feature restaurants, retail and events which highlight Hawaiiʻs culture and reinforce the sister-city relationship between Shibuya and Honolulu. The Sister City agreement, signed by Shibuya City Mayor Ken Hasebe and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in May 2024, aims to facilitate cultural exchange, enhance economic cooperation, share best practices, and nurture international friendship and collaboration between the two cities. Shibuya oﬃcials hoped to create opportunities for people in Shibuya to feel Hawaii more intimately, and Yoyogi Park Be STAGE is part of that mission.About Tiki’s Grill & Bar (Waikiki)Tiki's Grill & Bar opened its doors in 2002 on the second floor of the Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel (now the Twin Fin ), overlooking world-famous Waikiki Beach. The locally owned and operated independent restaurant was founded by three friends from the University of Hawaii at Manoa who wanted to create a restaurant where they could hang out with friends and family. Over the years, Tiki’s has gained iconic status as it continues to draw locals and visitors from around the world for their award-winning Pacific Rim cuisine, nightly live entertainment, killer views and true aloha hospitality! Tiki's has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Hale Aina Award, the Ilima Award, the "Best Of Honolulu" Award, and numerous others. For more information, please visit https://www.tikis.com/

