Noa Botanicals Opens 4th Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Waikiki on 4/19, Just in Time for National '420' Celebrations
A custom piece of Kapa by celebrated artist Dalani Tanahy reflects Noa’s values like embracing kuleana and being pono.
Waikiki houses the largest percentage of medical cannabis program registrants in Hawaii
Chief Executive Officer Karlyn Laulusa says that Noa opened their first location on Young Street in 2016, then expanded to open the first medical dispensaries in both Windward and West Oahu. Currently, medical cannabis dispensaries are only allowed by the State of Hawaii to open up to four retail dispensaries, so Noa is deploying their last allowable location in an area that has the highest patient registry in Hawaii.
Laulusa’s vision for Noa is to be Hawaii’s premier pakalolo (marijuana) provider, one that celebrates the unique diversity of Hawaii’s cultural heritage. Under her leadership, Noa Botanicals has strengthened its position as a trusted source of safe, quality cannabis products while continuing to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment dedicated to building meaningful bonds with patients, partners, and the islandʻs communities.
“We deeply respect our relationship with our patients and partners and I’m especially proud of our commitment to our local roots,” said Laulusa. “We work very hard to cultivate ohana (family) in all that we do by supporting local and buying local whenever possible - even our store design reflects this commitment. We have used locally sourced, milled, and crafted monkeypod wood provided by Josh Bowels of Lyric Woodwork in Wahiawa. The wood was harvested from Kualoa Ranch where, during WWII, the treesʻ ancestors were used for various purposes, including serving as natural hangars for small planes.
“We’ve also partnered with Dalani Tanahy, a celebrated local kapa artist, who has been making kapa for over 30-years. The custom piece reflects Noa’s values like embracing kuleana (responsibility) and being pono (fair, just, true),” added Laulusa.
As CEO, Laulusa has joined the decades-long fight for adult use cannabis legalization in Hawaii. While Hawaii was the first state to allow medicinal cannabis in 2000, the latest legalization bill (HB1246, drafted by Rep. David Tarnas) died after a recommittal on the House floor.
“Twenty-six states and three territories have legalized adult-use cannabis. Many added funding to education and other public benefits, addressed the residual harm the war on cannabis inflicted on many, and structured the industry to support local economies. I hope that Hawaii follows suit,” she said.
Laulusa is hopeful that current legislation still alive at the Capitol will strengthen enforcement against illegal operators which have been proliferating, especially in Waikiki, and remove the high barrier to entry medical programs so patients have easier access to safe, tested, quality marijuana.
About Noa Botanicals
Noa Botanicals was one of the first medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Hawaii, operating since 2016. The company operates a production center, greenhouse, and four retail dispensary locations on Oahu. Noa is proud to be the first licensee to open Windward and West Oahu locations, and now has two locations in Honolulu - their original location on Young Street, and their newest in the heart of Waikiki. Learn more at noacares.com.
*April 20th is a national day to celebrate the smoking of marijuana. As the story goes, in 1971, a group of high school students in San Rafael, California would regularly meet up after school at 4:20pm to try and locate an unattended plot of cannabis plants and smoke marijuana.
Mona K. Wood-Sword
IKAIKA Communications...a powerful little pr company
+1 808-218-5546
ikaikacomm@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.