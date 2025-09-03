Submit Release
Scam Alert: Mississippi Lottery Does Not Have an App

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is warning players to be aware of a scam circulating online. Recent social media posts have falsely encouraged people to download an app claiming to sell Mississippi Lottery tickets.

This is a scam.

The Mississippi Lottery does not have an app, and no lottery products can be purchased online. Official Mississippi Lottery tickets and scratch-offs are only available through authorized retailers across the state.

Players are urged not to click on suspicious links, download fraudulent apps, or provide personal or financial information to third-party sources claiming to sell Mississippi Lottery tickets.

If you ever have questions about the legitimacy of Mississippi Lottery information, please call our Customer Service Team at 601-487-1355.

Stay safe, and thank you for playing responsibly!

