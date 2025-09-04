Announcing the Semi-Finalists for the Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture Award 2025 (DIAC)

The Semi-Finalists for the 2025 Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture have been announced www.art.art

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .ART Registry, in collaboration with GP Bullhound Allstars, is pleased to announce the 14 semi-finalists for the Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture Award 2025 (DIAC). This year’s semi-finalists represent a diverse spectrum of innovation, from authentication and streaming to AI, adaptive fashion, and the metaverse—underscoring how technology now shapes every facet of culture.

“Today, innovation is inseparable from culture. From AI to identity standards, the tools of our time are changing not just how art is made, but how it’s owned, taught, preserved, and experienced. With DIAC, we’re celebrating builders who turn technological progress into cultural progress.” — Ulvi Kasimov, Founder and CEO of .ART Registry

Semi-Finalists (alphabetical)

• Artcrush (Belgium): Turns city billboards into open-air galleries, staging digital art exhibitions across global out-of-home networks to bring culture into everyday urban life. https://www.artcrush.gallery

• Art Games (United States): Creator of Art Smiles, an award-winning K–8 card game enhanced with AR and AI that makes art history hands-on and creative across classrooms, museums, libraries, and homes. https://www.artgames.ai

• Art Identification Standard (United Kingdom): Non-profit consortium building a universal, decentralised identifier (AIS DID) for artworks and cultural objects—an open identity layer for provenance, interoperability, and trust. https://www.artidstandard.org

• Ìtàn West African Artistry (United States): The largest onchain exhibition platform for West African art, spotlighting over 200 artists from Nigeria and the diaspora. Through blockchain-based exhibitions, grants, and partnerships, Ìtàn fuses heritage with technology to ensure visibility, provenance, and fair monetization. https://itanart.myshopify.com

• IMX3 Metaverse (United States): Designs immersive, curator-led metaverse environments that transform how museums, artists, and cultural institutions engage with global audiences—combining spatial computing with cultural storytelling to create accessible and resonant digital worlds. https://imx3.art

• Loupe Art (United States): Visual-art streaming platform transforming screens into curated experiences across TVs, web, and public spaces. Now part of Stingray, Loupe brings fine art into homes, hospitals, and hotels worldwide while supporting artists through licensing and exposure. www.loupe.art

• MBD (United Kingdom): Creates powerful co-location VR experiences that transform heritage and storytelling into collaborative journeys. From Steel Town Tales to The Infinite Museum, MBD places communities at the heart of award-winning immersive projects. https://www.mbd.limited

• Neurodivergent Synergy (United Kingdom): Digital platform and e-commerce hub centering neurodivergent creativity in art, design, and wellbeing. Co-founded by neurodivergent artists and educators, it transforms sensory needs into design strengths across inclusive products, installations, and digital experiences. https://www.neurodivergentsynergy.com

• Peggy (Canada): A social art marketplace using AI-powered authentication and built-in resale royalties to make contemporary art ownership transparent and inclusive. Partnering with 30+ galleries, Peggy bridges fintech and culture with a collector-friendly app that unlocks equity for artists and accessibility for buyers. www.peggy.art

• SHE IS AI (New Zealand): Global ecosystem and media platform elevating women and underrepresented voices in AI art and culture. With a digital magazine, global creator network, masterclasses, and initiatives like the AI Fashion Challenge, SHE IS AI merges creative innovation with social impact. https://sheisai.ai

• SmartStamp (Switzerland): ETH Zürich spin-off turning smartphones into biometric scanners that capture an artwork’s micro-surface to generate tamper-proof digital passports. Anchored on blockchain and aligned with EU digital product standards, SmartStamp provides secure authentication and provenance at scale. https://smartstamp.com

• SVD Denim (Ukraine): Phygital adaptive fashion brand pioneering prosthetic-inclusive denim and avatars with visible limb differences. Co-designed with veterans, its garments and NFT-backed skins merge fashion, digital art, and representation—reshaping both real-world and virtual culture through inclusion. https://www.svddenim.com

• The Generative Art Museum (Spain): A Barcelona-based non-profit dedicated to generative art and creative coding. Its Responsive Dreams festival and hybrid public programs invite audiences to co-create through algorithmic installations, live performance, and metaverse showcases. https://tgam.xyz

• WHATCLASS (United Kingdom): Global platform revolutionizing music and cultural education by turning artists into educators and fans into co-creators. Backed by ABRSM and streaming partners, WHATCLASS blends AI-personalised classes with fan-powered IP models, scaling accredited, artist-led learning worldwide. https://whatclass.com

The semi-finalists have been chosen by a distinguished jury of leaders across arts, culture, and technology. The finalists will be announced later in September, and the winner(s) will be revealed at the Allstars gala in London on October 16, 2025.

About GP Bullhound

GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world’s best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 13 offices spanning Europe, US. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 581,384 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establishes .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.



